Meta to cut 10,000 additional jobs

Meta is to cut 10,000 additional jobs and will close around 5,000 open roles that it has yet to fill in another round of cuts aiming to make the tech giant leaner.

The world’s largest social networking company already made a 13% reduction in staff numbers in November. In its earlier round of cuts, Meta slashed 11,000 workers in what was its first-ever major layoff. The layoffs included 350 workers in Ireland.

The Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp owner had a global headcount of 86,482 at the end of 2022, up 20% from a year ago. The company employs approximately 3,000 in Ireland largely based in Dublin.

In a post on Facebook today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new cuts would take place over the coming months with longer timelines for international teams.

"This will be tough and there's no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success," he said.

The layoffs are part of a wider restructuring at Meta that will see the company flatten its organisational structure, cancel lower-priority projects and reduce its hiring rates as part of the move. The news sent Meta's shares up 2% in premarket trading.

Specific details of where the job cuts will be located have not been released. Zuckerberg said leaders will announce restructuring plans shortly focused on flattening the organisation, cancelling lower priority projects and reducing hiring rates. Staff on Meta's recruitment teams are expected to be immediately impacted.

"We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May," Zuckerberg said.

"In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes. Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details."

The tech industry has laid off more than 280,000 workers since the start of 2022, with about 40% of them coming this year, according to layoffs tracking site layoffs.fyi.

Google, Twitter and Stripe have all implemented reductions in staff headcounts including staff located in Ireland.