Trust introduces its new ‘Clevergreen’ Muta Bluetooth wired and wireless gaming controllers

Leading digital lifestyle accessories brand, Trust Electronics Ltd, recently launched their new Muta and Muta Wireless gaming controllers. The controllers are an exciting addition to the company's product line and offer appealing features that every gamer will love at a price point that won’t break the bank. They were also created with sustainability in mind for more environmentally friendly gaming.

The company says the Muta controllers mark the first of their many gaming launches this year. Replacing Trust’s current Yula and Muta controllers, this next generation of gamepads offers not only a sleek, refreshed design but a more sustainable one too. The Muta's, which are 75% recycled plastic, fit in well with Trust's increased emphasis on sustainability and let players use an environmentally responsible setup.