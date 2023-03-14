Trust introduces its new ‘Clevergreen’ Muta Bluetooth wired and wireless gaming controllers

Leading digital lifestyle accessories brand, Trust Electronics Ltd, recently launched their new Muta and Muta Wireless gaming controllers. The controllers are an exciting addition to the company's product line and offer appealing features that every gamer will love at a price point that won’t break the bank. They were also created with sustainability in mind for more environmentally friendly gaming.
The company says the Muta controllers mark the first of their many gaming launches this year. Replacing Trust’s current Yula and Muta controllers, this next generation of gamepads offers not only a sleek, refreshed design but a more sustainable one too. The Muta's, which are 75% recycled plastic, fit in well with Trust's increased emphasis on sustainability and let players use an environmentally responsible setup.
The Muta Wireless is a gem in Trust Gaming’s portfolio: users will have so many ways in which to enjoy their device, with three ways to connect – via 2.4 GHz USB receiver, Bluetooth, or USB cable — and compatibility with PC, laptop, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and more.
Its wireless functionality allows for portability and its built-in rechargeable battery ensures that play continues even while it is charging. Gamers may also play motion control-compatible games like never before thanks to the Nintendo Switch's motion sensor.
Both the wireless and wired versions also come with a number of additional features to create a more enjoyable gaming experience:
- Pressure-sensitive triggers for more precise and accurate control in games
- Interchangeable D-pad covers so users can personalise their gamepad
- Realistic adaptable vibration feedback for a fully immersive gaming experience
- An extra-long 3m cable for charging (wireless) and plug & play capability (wired)
- 15 responsive buttons, 2 analogue joysticks, and an 8-way D-pad
The Trust Muta is available to buy from Amazon.co.uk