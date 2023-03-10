Investment in Irish fintech fell by more than a third in 2022 

Investment in the Irish fintech sector fell by more than a third last year, following a global trend as interest rates and cost pressures across the Eurozone continued to increase.

According to KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech H2’22 Report, Irish fintechs attracted just over $1bn (€0.94bn) in investment in 2022, down almost 37% compared with 2021 when investment stood at $1.62bn (€1.53bn).

The fall in investment in Irish fintech would have been far greater if not for one major transaction which “significantly skewed” 2022 figures, and represented more than half of total investment last year.

In the first half of 2022, fintech related investments and transactions in Ireland totalled $259m, which increased to $742m in the latter half of the year.

However, KPMG highlights that the increase is “significantly skewed” by one major transaction – the purchase of Cork-based payments firm Global Shares for $676m by JP Morgan Chase.

Another notable transaction during the second half of 2022 was the $60m raised by Dublin-based tax automation group Fonua in venture capital funding.

When Irish fintech activity is viewed on a quarterly basis, there was a large drop from Q3, which totalled seven transactions worth $740.99m, to Q4 which saw investment in Ireland of only $1.47m across two transactions.

Deal numbers also dropped from 21 in the first half of 2022, to only nine in the second half. Excluding one large transaction, the period saw investment of only $66m, a significant drop-off from $259m in H1 2022.

The report notes that the drop off in investment came as interest rates and input costs across the Eurozone continued to increase.

Anna Scally, Head of Technology and Media at KPMG, said that with interest rates rising, valuations will be “under pressure for some time”.

“This may inhibit some of the larger potential M&A transactions as investors wait to see if prices reduce further,” she said.

“That said, M&A activity will likely increase for smaller size deals as corporates and larger fintechs take advantage of competitive valuations. We also expect that good businesses with a unique product or service will continue to attract investment from international players,” she added.

The near 37% decrease in Irish fintech investment activity follows a worldwide trend, as fintech investment globally dropped to $164.1bn across 6,006 deals in 2022, down from a record high of $238.9bn across 7,321 deals in 2021.

The KPMG report shows that globally, payments remained the strongest area of fintech investment with $53.1bn in investment compared to $57.1bn in 2021.

Regtech was the only sector to buck the downward trend, with investment in the space rising from $11.8bn in 2021 to a record $18.6bn last year.

Meanwhile, investment in crypto and blockchain fell from $30bn in 2021 to $23.1bn in 2022, with the decline in the second half of the year “particularly sharp” as scrutiny in the space picked up significantly in the wake of the May Terra (Luna) crash and the November bankruptcy of FTX.

Ian Nelson, KPMG’s Head of Financial Services said that all sectors are facing higher costs across Europe.

However, he said that “notwithstanding these pressures, we expect investment in areas such as regtech and payments to continue to flourish, as businesses, including other fintechs, seek solutions to address the changing regulatory environment and consumers increasingly looking beyond traditional banking products and services”.