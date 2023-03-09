Dell unveils refreshed XPS Desktop, XPS 15 and XPS 17 with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia 40 Series GPUs

Details on the updated XPS Desktop and the updated XPS 15 and 17 laptops have been released by Dell Technologies. The 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics are featured in the new device lineup, which promises stellar performance and exceptional graphics to support demanding creative projects.

XPS Desktop

Dell XPS Desktop. Picture: Dell.

From the prestigious XPS portfolio comes the latest and most powerful XPS Desktop yet, now equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9k processors, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics and DDR5 memory, with up to a 60% faster clock speed than DDR4. You can configure the XPS without a dedicated graphics card but adding the GeForce RTX will add an extra €1,600.

Dell has updated the exterior design with new colours, Graphite and Platinum an aluminium bezel, and a streamlined front grille. For additional cooling, the desktop can be ordered with liquid cooling and new side venting on the XPS DT.

It will be launching first with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia 4080/4090, however, the remaining configurations will be made available in mid-2023.

XPS 15 & 17

Dell XPS 15. Picture: Dell.

Dell says whether you are streaming or editing photos, the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are high-performance machines that are built to fuel intensive creative projects. Now outfitted with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia 40 Series GPUs, these laptops intersect cutting-edge technology, artful craftsmanship and stunning displays to deliver the best experience for content creators on the move.

According to Dell, the XPS 15 offers an unmatched immersive visual and audio experience while striking the ideal balance between power and portability. Thermal engineering helps the XPS 15 achieve excellent performance in a slim design. Together with dual fans and heat pipes, the hinge also has hidden exhaust vents that improve airflow. A tiny incline also helps to remove more heat.

Dell XPS 17. Picture: Dell.

The XPS 17 on the other hand is Dell’s most powerful XPS laptop yet, with extreme power to fuel the most intensive creative pursuits. The XPS 17 with DDR5 memory has up to 50% faster clock speed than DDR4 memory.

Both devices sport the Dell Performance application, which allows users to customise their laptop’s performance to suit specific needs. Default optimised mode enables the best balance of performance and thermals.

Pricing and Availability

The XPS Desktop is available now from €1,399.

XPS 15 and XPS 17 will be available for purchase in March.