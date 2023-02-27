Nokia launch three new smartphones with a promise to bring manufacturing to Europe

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announced three new phones Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and Nokia C22. Nokia claims the new handsets will offer up to three days of battery life, with improved cameras and durability. The Nokia G22 is their first smartphone to come with repairability at its core, including a global collaboration with iFixit.

In a welcome move, HMD Global also announced its first step in its journey to becoming the first major global smartphone provider to bring manufacturing to Europe.

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global: “People value long-lasting, quality devices and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it. The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer, and with advanced imaging on Nokia C32 and improved durability on Nokia C22, we are bringing even more value to the C-series.”

“We are very pleased to announce this first step in our journey to bring 5G device manufacturing to Europe”, said Jean-Francois Baril, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of HMD Global. “The Nokia brand has a proud history within the European market, and with this move, we are continuing to strengthen our position as the only major European smartphone provider.

Nokia G22

In collaboration with iFixit, a global repair community, you can easily access repair guides and affordable parts to replace a damaged display, bent charging port or flat battery on Nokia G22.

The new G-series smartphone also comes with a 100% recycled plastic back, OZO Playback that delivers enhanced bass and clearer sound, plus 2 years of Android OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and an extended three-year warranty at no extra cost.

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight: “As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market. CCS Insight’s end-user research reflects this with approximately half of the mobile phone users in Western Europe saying they would like to be able to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period.”

Nokia C32

Featuring a 50MP camera and Nokia imaging algorithms, Nokia C32 brings advanced imaging to an even more affordable price point. It comes in a refined design with a toughened glass finish and elegant, straight sidewalls that give the C-series a premium feel.

Nokia C22

Nokia says the C22 is prepared to take on the unexpected moments of daily life thanks to IP52 splash and dust protection, toughened 2.5D display glass and rigid metal chassis housed within a strong polycarbonate unibody design. It’s packed with powerful imaging algorithms in an improved dual 13MP camera that makes capturing memories with crisp detail possible in any light.

Nokia bringing manufacturing to Europe

In a move to further strengthen its security promises, HMD Global takes the first steps in a journey to become the first major global smartphone provider to bring manufacturing to Europe. In the first stage of this journey, the company is developing capabilities and processes to bring 5G Nokia device production to Europe in 2023. These new developments are a continuation of HMD Global’s commitment to conducting secure and transparent operations in Europe.

Pricing, availability and accessories

Nokia G22 from €179.

At-home Fit Kits for Nokia G22 €5 from iFixit.com.

Replacement parts from iFixit.com for €49.99, battery at €29.99 and charging port at €24.95.

Nokia C32 comes from €139.99

Nokia C22 RRP €129.99