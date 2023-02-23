European Commission bans staff from using TikTok

The European Commission has banned employees from using social media app TikTok on all corporate devices.

The decision comes amid rising security concerns surrounding Chinese technology companies, prompted by rumours of data gathering via applications such as TikTok.

According to Politico, all employees were instructed to delete TikTok from their work devices.

They were also asked to remove the app from their personal devices if they had work-related applications on the phone.

Staff were also given the choice to delete all work-related apps from their personal phone so they could carry on using the app.

An email sent to staff on Thursday morning read: “To protect Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the EC Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the TikTok application on corporate devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service."

“As of 15 March, devices with the app installed will be considered non-compliant with the corporate environment," they added.

The European Commission has been contacted for comment.