Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

Meta makes almost all of its revenue from advertising, but that business can be inconsistent and severely affected by the broader economy.
Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

The new subscription will cost up to €14 and is primarily targeted toward content creators. Picture: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 17:22
Kurt Wagner

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is launching a subscription service called Meta Verified that will include a handful of additional perks and features, including account verification badges for those who pay.

The new subscription will cost $11.99 (€11.18) per month — $14.99 (€13.98) if purchased through the iOS app — and is primarily targeted toward content creators. In addition to a verification badge, the subscription includes “proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach,” a Meta spokesperson said in an email.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the new product via his Instagram Channel, a service that was unveiled in the past week. The option will be available on both Facebook and Instagram, but they’ll be separate subscriptions.

Subscription offerings have become popular for social networking companies in recent years as a way to diversify their businesses, which are heavily reliant on advertising. Snap has an offering called Snapchat Plus, and Twitter is also pushing a subscription offering right now, with account verification being a major selling point.

Meta makes almost all of its revenue from advertising, but that business can be inconsistent and severely affected by the broader economy. Meta’s business was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, for instance, and again last year during the war in Europe and the rise of inflation. Subscriptions offer a more consistent revenue stream.

It’s unclear, though, if users want to pay for services that have always been free. Twitter’s subscription offering has been slow to take off. Perhaps the most valuable aspect of Meta’s subscription package will be “increased visibility.”

Increased visibility will mean “prominence in some areas of the platform — like search, comments and recommendations,” the company said. Unlike Twitter, which does not verify a user’s identity through the subscription, Meta will require users to confirm their identity with a government ID to receive a verification badge.

Meta is testing the subscription product first in Australia and New Zealand, starting later this week.

Bloomberg

More in this section

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year
Tech companies’ profit view darkens even as cost cuts spread Tech companies’ profit view darkens even as cost cuts spread
Milestone as 30,000th National Broadband connection made in Waterford Milestone as 30,000th National Broadband connection made in Waterford
<p>Many Twitter users reported earlier this week that their For You section of the app had been flooded with posts from the Tesla boss (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

Musk ‘demanded Twitter tweak site to better promote his tweets’

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.293 s