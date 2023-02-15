OneOdio OpenRock Pro sport buds offer exceptional comfort and battery life

Earbuds designed for runners, cyclists or adventurers have specific requirements that mainstream buds often fail to have. Dedicated sports buds are designed to stay in your ears without fear of them failing out and this is true of the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds from OneOdio.

Design and fit

The stylish black charging case features diagonal ridges with a silver hinge section at the back. The oval-shaped case is one of the largest I’ve reviewed, but this is to house the large earbuds that wrap around your ears with an open speaker design that fires sound directly into your ear canal.

The buds wrap over your ears but there are no hooks to fully secure them in place. There is a certain amount of adjustability (30 degrees) in the loop to help them fit more securely. This has the advantage of offering exceptional comfort despite each bud weighing 13 grams. I didn’t have an issue keeping them in my ears while jogging or cycling.

I found the open design makes them better than buds that stick in your ear canals when you sweat too. The fact that the buds don’t seal your ear canals also helps to ensure you’re aware of your surroundings to help avoid any potential dangers or to converse with fellow joggers.

During testing, I also used them for extended periods to listen to music at my desk and found them incredibly comfortable. They don’t hurt your ears like in-ear buds or get too warm like on-ear headphones can when used for long sessions.

Features

There are no touch controls but you can use the single multifunction button on each bud to control volume, playback and calls.

The OpenRock Pro have aptX, AAC and SBC audio codecs as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

The earbuds feature IPX5 waterproof which makes them ideal for both sweat and light rain. They also have a reflective design to help the safety of users cycling or running outside at night.

Sound quality

The open design provides an expansive soundstage with excellent stereo imaging. The downside is the bass response isn’t as good as in-ear buds, but it’s far deeper than I was expecting. In general, I found the vocals and mid-range pleasant and the highs were never sibilant. I enjoyed them for acoustic and classic music, but they also worked fine for techno, rock or pop music.

As long as you’re not expecting a thumping bass or audiophile-grade sound quality I think the sound quality is good enough for their intended purpose.

The OpenRock Pro earbuds are excellent for making mobile calls as well. The noise-cancelling microphones do a decent job of cancelling out outside noise.

Battery performance

The OpenRock Pro offers up to 19 hours of battery life and a total of up to 46 hours when you include the case. A full charge takes up to 1.5 hours and five minutes of charging is enough for one hour of playback. Of course, the open design means there’s no active noise cancellation but 19 hours is impressive and much more than most earbuds.

Verdict

Overall, the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds offer exceptional comfort and battery life with decent sound quality at a great price.

OneOdio OpenRock Pro true wireless sports (available in Silver or Black): €104 OneOdio