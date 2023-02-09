Two new mirrorless cameras from Canon, including a new entry-level full-frame model

Canon unveiled the EOS R8, a new full-frame entry-level camera with several advanced video and still-shooting features borrowed from its more advanced sister, the EOS R6 Mark II. With the portability of the EOS RP, it offers Canon Log 3 and continuous shooting at up to 40 frames per second. In addition, the firm announced the EOS R50, a new APS-C mirrorless camera that will take the place of the EOS M50 Mark II.

Along with the new cameras, the company also added the new RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM to its lineup of RF lenses.

Canon R8

Canon EOS R8 with new RF 24-50 f4.5-6.3 IS STM. Picture: Canon.

The EOS R8 features a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor capable of achieving the same resolution as the EOS R6 Mark II. Canon says the sensor offers a fast read-out speed to unlock a number of advanced features including a reduced rolling shutter that enables 40fps continuous shooting and low noise high ISO up to 102,400.

Weighing approx. 461g (with card and battery), the EOS R8 is Canon’s lightest full-frame EOS R System camera to date. Measuring 132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm the camera has similar dimensions to the EOS RP, with a number of additional professional-level features.

The EOS R8 has a high resolution 2.36m dot EVF working at up to 120fps and UHS-II SD card support.

Capture life in motion

The advanced sensor of the EOS R8 captures full-width 4K 60p footage that is oversampled from 6K sensor data for sharp, detailed video content, as well as 180fps Full HD recording for slow-motion videos.

To combat focus breathing during movie recording, the EOS R8 has a function that compensates for changes to the angle of view when adjusting the focus distance. The camera also gives extended recording times for up to two hours of normal video shooting.

Featuring the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II as the EOS R6 Mark II, the EOS R8 intelligent system detects and tracks a range of subjects including animals, vehicles and people, offering head, face and eye detection for precision focus.

Canon R50

Canon EOS R50 with RF S18-45mm. Picture: Canon.

Can say the EOS R50 is the perfect gateway into the EOS R range for content creators looking to step up from their smartphone. It can shoot 4K video, audio and stills and features an easy-to-use interface, simplified ergonomics and advanced new automatic modes to ensure professional-looking results.

Accompanying the launch of the EOS R50 is the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM – a compact telephoto lens specifically designed for APS-C cameras in the EOS R range.

Shoot with ease

The EOS R50’s lightweight design and comfortable grip mean active content creators can take it anywhere.

Creative assist automatically offers the ideal settings for different scenes, while creative bracketing provides multiple looks for each image. This makes the EOS R50 ideal for anyone new to mirrorless and looking for a camera they can develop their skills at their own pace.

Availability and pricing

Canon EOS R50 – preorder now with an estimated delivery of March 31 (€900 body only).

Canon EOS R8 – Preorder now with an estimated delivery of April 30 (€1,960 body only).