Samsung’s profit plummets amid global economic woes

Samsung’s profit plummets amid global economic woes
Samsung Electronics said its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demands for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 07:50
Associated Press reporters

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as the weak global economy depressed demand for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips.

The company’s operating profit of 4.3 trillion won (£2.8 billion) for the three months to December fell 69% compared with a year earlier, representing its lowest quarterly profit since the third quarter of 2014.

Revenue fell 8% to 70.46 trillion won (£46.25 billion).

The South Korean tech giant thrived during the first two years of the pandemic thanks to its dual strengths in parts and finished products, benefiting from robust demand for PCs, TVs and chips powering computer servers as Covid-19 forced millions to work at home.

But it has been harder for the company to weather the economic shock unleashed by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which disrupted industrial supply chains and left major economies grappling with higher inflation and slower growth.

“The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown,” Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung said chip prices fell sharply amid weakened demand (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The company’s profit from its bread-and-butter semiconductor business came to 270 billion won (£177 million) for the last quarter, down significantly from the 8.83 trillion won (£5.8 billion) a year earlier.

Samsung said chip prices fell sharply amid weakened demand as clients adjusted their inventories in face of “deepening uncertainties” in the global economy, a problem the company said is likely to extend into the first quarter of 2023.

Samsung also expects demand for its smartphones and TVs to fall further in the first quarter amid the global economic downturn.

Samsung’s share price fell 3.5% on Tuesday.

More in this section

Microsoft Office 365 launch Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users
Nexar Pro dual dash cam with free unlimited cloud storage Nexar Pro dual dash cam with free unlimited cloud storage
Revolut to start giving customers Irish Ibans Revolut to start giving customers Irish Ibans
SamsungDigitalPlace: International
Dutch firm Philips is axing 2,000 jobs (Alamy/PA)

Dutch electronics company Philips to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s