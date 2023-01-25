According to Ookla Speedtest, Three Ireland has the fastest mobile and 5G networks in the country

Ookla, the world leader in broadband network analytics, has awarded Three Ireland's fastest 5G network for the fourth consecutive year and its fastest mobile network for the fifth consecutive year. The results are based on a review of Speedtest results completed in the second half of 2022. Three Ireland's 5G population coverage has improved dramatically to over 85%. More than 1.7 million homes and businesses in Ireland now have access to 5G broadband from Three, nearly twice as many as at this time last year.

Named the fastest mobile network, Three achieved a Speed Score of 58.30, with median download speeds of 39.30 Mbps and median upload speeds of 9.25 Mbps. Three was also named the fastest 5G network, achieving a Speed Score of 179.18, with median download speeds of 197.19 Mbps and median upload speeds of 17.60 Mbps.