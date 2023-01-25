According to Ookla Speedtest, Three Ireland has the fastest mobile and 5G networks in the country

Ookla, the world leader in broadband network analytics, has awarded Three Ireland's fastest 5G network for the fourth consecutive year and its fastest mobile network for the fifth consecutive year. The results are based on a review of Speedtest results completed in the second half of 2022. Three Ireland's 5G population coverage has improved dramatically to over 85%. More than 1.7 million homes and businesses in Ireland now have access to 5G broadband from Three, nearly twice as many as at this time last year.
Named the fastest mobile network, Three achieved a Speed Score of 58.30, with median download speeds of 39.30 Mbps and median upload speeds of 9.25 Mbps. Three was also named the fastest 5G network, achieving a Speed Score of 179.18, with median download speeds of 197.19 Mbps and median upload speeds of 17.60 Mbps.
Ookla’s latest award places Three significantly ahead of eir and Vodafone for both mobile networks and 5G networks. eir achieved a Speed Score of 41.25 for its mobile network and 74.18 for its 5G network, while Vodafone achieved a Speed Score of 28.82 for its mobile network and 92.60 for its 5G network.
David Hennessy, Chief Technology Officer of Three Ireland and Three UK, said: “It’s fantastic to once again see the recognition for Three as Ireland’s fastest mobile network for five consecutive periods and fastest 5G network for four consecutive periods. As Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, Three has always been committed to delivering the best network experience to our customers across the country. Through this commitment, we have significantly increased our 5G coverage around Ireland, with Three’s 5G broadband now available to over 1.7 million homes and businesses across the country. I am thrilled that our network continues to outperform the market because of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Three, and we are delighted to be named the fastest mobile network and fastest 5G network by Ookla.”
Ookla compared 273,317 user-initiated tests and 71,308 user-initiated 5G tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers in Ireland to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds and fastest 5G network speeds, respectively.
Full details of the Ookla report are available here
Three recently announced that access to its 5G network is now free across mobile plans for all new customers, with free 5G being rolled out for existing customers over the coming months - bringing Ireland’s fastest 5G network to consumers at no extra cost.