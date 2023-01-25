Microsoft probes outages after Teams and Outlook go down for thousands of users

(Steve Parsons/PA)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 08:33
Lucas Cumiskey, PA

Microsoft is investigating after its services including messaging system Teams and email platform Outlook went down for users around the world.

The service status monitoring website Downdetector recorded thousands of users reporting problems with Outlook, Microsoft 365 and XBox Live on Wednesday morning.

The site had detected 4,132 incidents of people complaining of outages on Outlook in the UK as of 7.54am on Wednesday, while 1,971 complaints of Microsoft Teams outages had been reported by just after 8.10am.

Microsoft 365 Status, an account showing updates on Microsoft 365 service incidents, tweeted: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

MicrosoftPlace: UK
