Revolut to start giving customers Irish Ibans

Comes as Ulster and KBC banks continue the process of departing banking in Ireland
Customers being moved off Lithuanian IBANs.

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 08:41
Aisha S Gani and Morwenna Coniam

Revolut Ltd. will begin offering Irish bank account details to customers in Ireland in the next few months as the fintech continues to expand across Europe.

The rollout of Irish International Bank Account Numbers means Revolut’s more than two million customers in the country will gradually be moved off Lithuanian IBANs.

The company said some Irish customers had found employers or service providers refusing to accept an IBAN from a different country within the Single European Payments Area.

“Our customers can get their salaries paid directly into Revolut hassle-free, easily make direct debits, and more with the help of an Irish IBAN,” Joe Heneghan, CEO Revolut Europe, said.

