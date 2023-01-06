Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue
Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied with early accounts in December saying 400 million email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 08:14
Raphael Satter

Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher has said.

The breach “will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing,” Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. 

He called it “one of the most significant leaks I've seen.” Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on December 24th, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date. 

It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue.

Reuters could not independently verify the data on the forum was authentic and came from Twitter. Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have circulated online.

Troy Hunt, creator of breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, viewed the leaked data and said on Twitter that it seemed “pretty much what it’s been described as.” There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. 

It may have taken place as early as 2021, which was before Elon Musk took over ownership of the company last year.

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied with early accounts in December saying 400 million email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

A major breach at Twitter may interest regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. The Data Protection Commission of Ireland, where Twitter has its European headquarters, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission have been monitoring the Elon Musk-owned company for compliance with European data protection rules and a U.S. consent order respectively.

Messages left with the two regulators were not immediately returned on Thursday.

Reuters

More in this section

Apple iPad 10th generation sports new design, USB-C port and new keyboard accessory Apple iPad 10th generation sports new design, USB-C port and new keyboard accessory
Screen with ChatGPT chat with AI or artificial intelligence. Man search for information using artificial intelligence chatbot de Microsoft hopes OpenAI’s chatbot will make Bing smarter
Smartphone research What could happen in the tech world in 2023?
<p>The health company Vivoo has unveiled a smart toilet which can test urine (Vivoo/PA)</p>

Smart toilet with built-in urine test and ring which monitors periods among gadgets unveiled at CES

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.298 s