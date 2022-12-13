Apple TV 4K 2022: smaller, cheaper and more powerful

All new TVs are smart these days unless you’re buying a set that’s small and cheap. Some TV systems have excellent smarts, but many others are marred by ads, bloatware, sluggish performance and limited features. The latest streaming box from Apple offers an alternative and can be hooked up to a monitor, projector and even your top-of-the-range TV. I use it on all of the above and love it and now the latest Apple TV 4K costs a little less while offering more.

Design

Apple TV 4K 2022 with Siri remote.

Apple doesn’t regularly change the design of their devices between iterations and the new Apple TV 4K shares the same form as its predecessor, but it’s now 20% smaller in height and nearly half the weight. From a useability point of view, this doesn’t make any real difference, but if you like a neat setup with hidden cables and so on, then the small form factor might be an advantage.

The new device comes in two models — the €20 more expensive version comes with ethernet, Thread networking and doubles the onboard storage to 128GB.

The Siri remote looks the same as the 2021 model but is now charged via USB-C instead of a Lightning port. This is a small but very welcome improvement because not everyone who buys an Apple TV 4K will have an iPhone and although the cable comes in the box, if you lose or misplace it, you probably have more USB-C cables to hand.

Apple inside

The new streamer features Apple’s A15 CPU, which is 50% faster than the A12 chip it replaces and is the same chip found in the iPhone 14. While some might say it’s overkill for something that streams your favourite shows, the extra boost in speed is noticeable and I could see/feel the difference right away on the first launch. The apps load quicker, the interface scrolls smoother and the overall user experience is a little bit nicer as a result.

Gaming

All that extra raw power does have other advantages, especially when it comes to gaming. I paired my trusty PS4’s DualShock controller to the Apple TV 4K and was able to use my Apple’s Arcade games and others downloaded from the App Store. The experience is amazing using my OLED TV with stunning graphics and quirky gameplay. A lot of the games I played were Indie titles and I think it’s a fantastic system for casual gamers who don’t want a PS5 or Xbox and just want to play a game now and again. Horizon Chase 2, Dead Cells and Lego Star Wars: Castaways all look and play well on what is essentially a console-like experience.

The HDR10+ video standard, which is a crucial feature for Samsung TV owners, is now supported. For everyone else, it continues to support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

tvOS 16

An area where Apple’s tvOS stomps over the competition is the app store which has a plethora of quality apps. Of course, you can install the majority of streaming services, including Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV. It has all the Irish services too including the RTE Player, TG4 Play, Virgin Media and Sky Go.

Naturally, all of Apple’s services and applications are integrated, including TV+, Fitness+, Music, iCloud Photos and Arcade. You don’t have to subscribe to these if you don’t want, but you will need to sign up for a free Apple account to use Apple TV 4K.

The interface is customisable and you can group apps into folders. You can also create multiple accounts for different family members and this will provide individual suggestions on the home page. Unlike the OS on many TVs, you can quickly and easily switch between apps without having to exit them.

With the use of a button and microphone on the remote, Siri functions as a general search engine. To find out where a show or movie is available based on the apps you have installed, press and hold the button while asking for it via voice. If you can’t find a movie in your installed apps, it may suggest you rent or buy from the Apple TV store.

The centre of the Siri remote works like a touchpad and can be used for navigation, but I’ve never liked it and prefer the physical controls instead. Your mileage may vary but at least you can turn this off.

You don’t need an Apple device to use the Apple TV 4K but it certainly makes the process of the initial setup a lot faster. It will essentially take all of your account information, including WiFi settings and transfer them to the Apple TV 4K automatically. If you already have an Apple TV it will clone your home screen the same.

Another advantage is that you can use your iPhone’s keyboard to type in pesky passwords or searches. You can also mirror your iPhone, iPad or Mac's screen or send video or sound using AirPlay 2. If you own AirPods they will automatically connect to Apple TV 4K. The Spatial audio feature on AirPods Pro 2 is amazing, especially for action movies or just late-night box set binges.

Verdict

I’ve used a lot of streaming devices and smart TVs, but none of them compares to the power, simplicity and performance of Apple TV 4K. Of course, it comes at a high price and if you’re already happy with your smart TV or streaming device then happy days. Those who don’t own any Apple devices may lament the lack of Chromecast support, if that’s something you need then look at the Google TV.

If you’re looking for the best streaming system that offers the ultimate features, performance, video quality, streaming app support and gaming, then the Apple TV 4K is a no-brainer, especially if you’re in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple TV 4K from €169 Apple Store