UK watchdog launches probe into Apple and Google browser dominance

Google said its Android mobile operating system gave users a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform.
UK watchdog launches probe into Apple and Google browser dominance

"Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement.

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 16:27
Reuters

Britain's competition watchdog launched an in-depth investigation into the dominance of the mobile browsers of Apple and Google.

Responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed "substantial support" for a fuller investigation into the matter and into whether iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its app store, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

"Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google," Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said in a statement.

"We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and, if so, identify steps to improve competition and innovation in these sectors."

Google said its Android mobile operating system gave users a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform.

"It also enables developers to choose the browser engine they want, and has been the launchpad for millions of apps," a spokesperson said.

"We're committed to building thriving, open platforms that empower consumers and help developers build successful businesses,” they added.

Apple said it would "constructively" engage with the CMA to explain how its approach "promotes competition and choice, while ensuring consumers' privacy and security are protected."

Read More

Apple facing full trial over anti-competitive App Store practices claim

More in this section

Twitter Hate Speech Musk’s ‘erratic’ leadership will cause Twitter’s downfall, Mastodon founder says
Twitter Ex-safety boss: Twitter not adhering to app store rules would be ‘catastrophic’
Taoiseach visit to the US No decision yet on reinstating Trump’s Twitter account – Elon Musk
technologyPlace: UKOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: GoogleOrganisation: Competition and Markets Authority
<p>Shortly after Mr Musk’s announcement on Twitter, the former president’s account reappeared on the social media platform. Picture: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell</p>

Elon Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s