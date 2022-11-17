1More Aero true wireless earbuds: With spatial audio to bring your movies to life

1More a company that promises to deliver superior quality headphones at surprisingly affordable prices has released some of my favourite wireless earbuds this year including the ComoBuds Mini and the Evo. This week I’ve been checking out the 1More Aero wireless earbuds which feature spatial audio with head-tracking and active noise cancellation for less than €100.

Design

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

The 1More Aero have a pebble-shaped charging case with a flat bottom and a lid that opens like a clamshell. Available in black or white, the case sports a matte finish with a USB-C charging port on the front along with a single LED indicator light. There’s also a Bluetooth pairing button on the base which is always is always good to see.

The buds are a one-piece plastic design with long stems that taper at the ends and feature oval-shaped silicone ear tips that sit deep in your ear canals for a very comfortable fit. The tip of the stems has indicator lights that glow when you open the case.





Features

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Aero feature both spatial audio and dynamic head-tracking, which is an impressive feat for such an inexpensive set of buds. The latter works by using the built-in gyros to track where your head is in relation to your connected device. Move your head left or right and the sound will remain in the same place your phone or tablet is.

Spatial audio creates a virtual surround sound effect. This works well on the Aero and can be turned on or off via the 1More sound app. Unfortunately, you can’t have Spatial audio without the head-tracking or vice versa.

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

The effect is decent, especially with good surround sound content like action movies or games. It does a decent of expanding the soundstage and placing sounds to the sides, behind you and overhead. However, it isn’t on the same level as the latest AirPods Pro 2, but considering the price difference, that’s not surprising.

The Aero buds also support dual-device connections. This allows two devices to be connected simultaneously, but you have to enable it under Experimental features in the app.

They also comply with the IPX5 water-resistance rating, so you should have no problems wearing them for sweaty workouts or running in the rain.





Controls

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

Each bud has touch controls, but these are limited to double and triple taps as well as tap and hold. You can customise these and I set the double tap to control volume down on the left bud, volume up on the right, a triple tap for voice control on the left and play/pause on the right. By default, a tap-and-hold toggles between the difference ANC and transparency modes but there’s no way to change this. The controls require a certain level of finesse for them to work and I didn’t love the feeling of a triple tap on my ears.





Sound and performance

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

In general, the sound quality is good with good bass that some will love but others will want to tweak a tag via the 10-band custom EQ in the app. You can also choose from 10 preset EQs depending on the type of music or podcast you’re listening to.

If your main area of interest is the sound quality, I’d go for the excellent 1More Evo buds instead, but the Aero should please most people.

ANC performance is excellent and better than many sub €100 earbuds. It’s not class-leading, which won’t come as a surprise for the price, but I was impressed by how much sound they were able to block out.

The 1More Aero true wireless earbuds. Picture: 1More.

Battery life is rated for up to seven hours on the buds and up to 28 when you include the case, but if you intend on using spatial audio and ANC you should expect shorter times between charges.

There are several levels of ANC levels including strong, mild WNR (wind noise reduction) and adaptive, but I generally, used strong. When cycling or on a windy day, I did find the WNR effective at reducing wind noise.

It’s also great to see support for wireless charging and the flat bottom makes it less likely to slide off the charging base.





Verdict

The 1More Aero offers something different for those not in the Apple ecosystem and for not a lot of money. If you like to watch movies using earbuds then the Aeros spatial audio feature is a nice-to-have. The ANC performance is excellent, they’re super comfortable and come with extras like wireless charging and dual connections. However, if sound quality is more important to you than features I’d suggest taking a look at the 1More Evo wireless earbuds which use higher bitrate audio codecs like LDAC and aptX adaptive.

1More Aero wireless earbuds €90 amazon.co.uk