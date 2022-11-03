TikTok says staff in China can access EU user data

In her statement, TikTok's head of privacy in Europe Elaine Fox said: “TikTok strives to be open and transparent about how we collect and process our users’ information."
TikTok says staff in China can access EU user data

TikTok has told its users in the UK and EU that some of its staff in China are able to access data around their accounts (PA)

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 15:39
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

TikTok has told its users in the EU and the UK that some of its staff in China are able to access data around their accounts.

In an update to its privacy policy, the social media giant’s head of privacy in Europe Elaine Fox said access for staff in China is “based on a demonstrated need to do their job”.

It comes as the video-sharing platform, which has a Chinese parent company, remains under scrutiny from governments around the world, particularly in Europe and the US, over concerns data from users could be passed to the Chinese state – something the company has repeatedly denied it would allow.

In the update, Ms Fox said while TikTok European user data is stored in the US and Singapore, the company allows “certain employees within our corporate group located in Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and the United States remote access to TikTok European user data”.

She said there are “robust security controls and approval protocols” in place to protect the data, and the methods used are “recognised under the GDPR” – the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

She said TikTok “does not collect precise location information, whether based on GPS technology or otherwise, from users in Europe”.

Theo Bertram, the app’s vice president for government relations and public policy in Europe, told British MPs in July: “We have never been asked to provide TikTok user data to the Chinese government, nor would we if asked.”

In her statement, Ms Fox said: “TikTok strives to be open and transparent about how we collect and process our users’ information.

“We’ll continue to work to earn and build trust with our community with updates centred on transparency into our data practices and the investments we’re making in the people, processes and technology to keep our community safe.”

Read More

Pfizer starts early-stage trial of combined Covid/flu vaccine

More in this section

WhatsApp rolls out Communities feature to bundle together group chats WhatsApp rolls out Communities feature to bundle together group chats
China Locks Down Area Around IPhone City in Blow to Apple China locks down area around ‘iPhone city’ in blow to Apple
Poland Ukraine Russia War First Lady Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska to be guest speaker at Web Summit
TikTokPlace: UK
<p>Musk is under pressure to find ways to slash costs of a business for which he says he overpaid.</p>

Irish staff await news as Musk plans to eliminate half of Twitter jobs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s