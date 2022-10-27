Meta plummets 25% as Apple earnings and profits top targets

Meta plunged 25% on Thursday, its biggest one-day drop since February after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.

After giving a disappointing revenue outlook, Zuckerberg sought to justify Meta’s ballooning costs to fund its version of virtual reality, the metaverse, as well as the artificial intelligence fueling major changes to its social networks.

Investors, who have already sent the stock down 71% this year, so far aren’t buying it. The Facebook parent’s market value has collapsed by a whopping $676bn (€678bn) this year, removing it from the ranks of the 20 largest US companies. But Zuckerberg said he is confident that Meta’s largest bets in areas such as short-form video, business messaging and the metaverse were headed in the right direction - he just couldn’t say for sure how big the payoff would be.

Separately yesterday, Apple reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted.

Apple's saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5bn (€11.5bn), far head of analyst estimates of $9.36bn (€9.4bn).

Apple's results showed some resilience in the face of a weak economy and strong US dollar that has led to disastrous reports from many tech companies, although Apple's quarter was saved by its oldest technology, desktop computers, while its star, the iPhone, stumbled.

Overall, Apple said quarterly revenue rose 8% to $90.1bn, above estimates of $88.9bn, and net profit was $1.29 per share, topping with the average analyst estimate of $1.27 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Phone sales for the company's fiscal fourth quarter rose to $42.6bn, when Wall Street expected sales of $43.21bn. By contrast, the overall global smartphone market dropped 9% for the just-ended quarter, its third consecutive decline of the year, according to Canalys data.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said iPhone sales set a record for the September quarter, exceeding the company's forecast.

"We did better than we anticipated, in spite of the fact that foreign exchange was a significant negative for us," said Maestri.

Bloomberg and Reuters