Alternative power-ups options for your mobile devices

One of the biggest chores for gadget junkies is charging and the more devices you have, the more power you need. While I don’t find it a big deal during the week as I spend a lot of my day sitting at a desk, weekends and days off require forward planning and portable power solutions. Here are some options for both your home and away charging needs.

Charging at your desk

More companies are shipping their devices without chargers. This is all about reducing electronic waste and your carbon footprint. However, you may still need either a more powerful charger or one that has USB-C because the cable that came with your new phone is USB-C and your old charger may be USB-A. You also want to charge your new phone at its maximum charge rate too.

Nexode 140W charger

The Ugreen Nexode 140W charger does it all. Picture: UGreen.

You can, of course, purchase a new charger from the manufacturer you bought your new phone from and this isn’t a bad option since you know it will work. Other excellent alternatives also exist including third-party power bricks like the 140W PD3.1 Nexode charger from Ugreen. I’ve been using it for the last month and have found it incredibly versatile in that it can charge my MacBook 16 Pro while simultaneously, charging phones, tablets and my Steam Deck.

With three ports and 140W of total charging power, the PD3.1 fast charging protocol allows the Nexode 140W to charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch from 0 to 56% in 30 mins. It also has additional flexibility due to its two Type-C ports and single Type-A port. With this charger, I don’t need to bring my slightly larger MacBook 140W charger or any extra chargers when travelling because the Nexode 140W meets all my charging needs.

UGreen

Wireless charging

Excitrus Magnetic 3-1 wireless charging stand. Picture: Excitrus.

The Excitrus magnetic wireless charging stand is a great addition to any desk. It features strong and powerful MagSafe magnets that hold iPhone 12 and above models in place — without fear of falling whilst pressing or rotating. Including an elegant light circle with 32 lights inside for added ambience and to guide users to the correct charging spot, the device can charge three devices simultaneously, supporting 15w fast wireless charging for iPhones and AirPods thanks to the magnetic Qi wireless charging.

Together with the included 18W fast charger, the package also includes a USB-C cable and an additional USB-A socket on the rear to allow for the quick charge 3.0 of additional devices, such as the Apple Watch.

Excitrus

The 50w Oppo AirVooc wireless charging stand. Picture: Oppo.

For those who own Oppo phones, the AirVooc is a game-changer. It can charge your compatible Oppo phone like the Find X 5 Pro at 50w wirelessly (30W Max for Find X3 Pro). It features a built-in fan that ensures both the charger and your phone stays cool. You can use the charger and cable that came with your phone for maximum charging capabilities, plus it will also charge other Qi-compatible devices including iPhones at up to 15w.

amazon.co.uk

Charging when on-the-go

NitroCharge 30 Pro. Picture: Excitrus

When not tethered to a desk, a good power bank is always handy and while there are lots of really small cheap options, it’s best to stick with a power bank that offers substantial capacity.

Two great options come from Excitrus in the NitroCharge 30 Pro 30W and the PD 100W.

The NitroCharge 30 Pro is a powerful charger that is capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously. Compatible with USB-C laptops, phones, earbuds and other wireless devices, it is ideal for those travelling or commuting as it can keep all devices powered up. Using super-fast charging, it can charge up to 30W which means that a smartphone can be charged up to 80% in just one hour or a USB-C laptop or MacBook up to 50% in the same timeframe.

The bigger 100W also features the same stylish fabric finish as the 30W, but boasts a larger 20,800mAh heavy-duty Li-ion battery which delivers super-fast 100W Power Delivery (PD) via the two USB-C ports to charge MacBooks, laptops and Samsung phones in the shortest time possible (Laptop 60% charge in 1hr, Smartphone 85% charge in 1hr).

Both power banks feature 10W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for the latest iPhones as well as offer Qi-compatible charging for most other devices including earbuds and other smartphones.

Excitrus