Musk lawyers say Twitter refusing new $44bn bid for company

Mr Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier this week
Traders gather around a post as Twitter shares resume trading on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 (Seth Wenig/AP/PA)
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 21:52
Associated Press reporters

Elon Musk’s lawyers have said Twitter is refusing to accept the Tesla billionaire’s renewed $44bn bid for the social media company and are asking a Delaware court to halt an upcoming trial.

Mr Musk made a renewed offer to take over to company earlier this week, hoping to end a protracted legal dispute that began when Musk tried to back out of the April deal and Twitter sued.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

Twitter said earlier this week that it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an October 17 trial in Delaware over Mr Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal.

On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will continue to press on towards the trial because, at the time, neither side had formally moved to stop it.

Mr Musk’s attorneys said the trial should be adjourned to leave more time for him to secure the financing.

“Twitter will not take yes for an answer,” said the court filing signed by Mr Musk’s lawyer Edward Micheletti. “Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests.”

Twitter sued Mr Musk to force him to complete the purchase after he tried to back out four months ago.

