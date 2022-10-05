Spotify acquires Dublin firm that identifies harmful target

Kinzen was founded by broadcasters Áine Kerr and Mark Little
Spotify acquires Dublin firm that identifies harmful target

Spotify said it would be more transparent in how it determines what is acceptable and unacceptable content

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 14:40

Audio-streaming service Spotify Technology said it has acquired Kinzen, a Dublin firm that has helped it identify harmful content on the platform.

The acquisition is part of Spotify’s efforts to deal with harmful content on its service after backlash earlier this year over "The Joe Rogan Experience," in which the podcaster was accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

Kinzen has been working with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content. Since then, their remit has expanded to include targeting misinformation, disinformation and hate speech. The company was founded by broadcasters Áine Kerr and Mark Little.

"Kinzen offers a combination of tools and expertise to help us better understand the content on our platform and emerging abuse trends," said Sarah Hoyle, Spotify's head of trust and safety.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Spotify said it would be more transparent in how it determines what is acceptable and unacceptable content. It published its platform rules for the first time in January. In June, it formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide input on harmful content.

Kinzen will provide early warnings about problems in different markets, helping Spotify more effectively moderate content in more languages.

Reuters

More in this section

Musk Twitter Hearing Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover at $54.20 a share
USB-C to be mandatory phone charging cable in the EU from 2024 USB-C to be mandatory phone charging cable in the EU from 2024
94th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party Kim Kardashian to pay €1.3m over touting crypto on her Instagram page
The Elon Musk and Twitter deal appears to be going ahead after previously falling apart (Yui Mok/PA)

Timeline: Key events in Elon Musk’s attempt to buy Twitter

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s