Tronsmart T7 portable wireless speaker — just get two, it’s twice the fun

Audio specialist Tronsmart has released a new 360-degree speaker that packs a lot of punch without costing as much as many more established brands and I’ve been testing it for the last month.

Design

Tronsmart T7 with four different lighting modes. Picture: Tronsmart.

The Tronsmart T7 features an all-black design with a built-in battery and lights in a cylindrical body that weighs 870 grams. It has four rubber feet on one end so that you can stand it upright and the other end has a large dial that you twist to change the volume. Around this dial is a ring of RGB lights that can change colour in sync with your music. While this might sound like one of the main features, it isn’t. The light ring is small and not very bright — I hardly noticed it in a brightly lit room.

Along the longitudinal axis is a loop that has a pre-attached braided lanyard as well as the buttons for power, playback control and mode/stereo pairing. Just below these are a rubber flap that seals the micro-SD card slot and USB-C port. The latter is part of the reason the T7 comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating. Yes, you can dunk it in water (not that it’s advisable) and it will survive as long as it’s not more than 30 minutes at less than a meter deep.

Features and function

The Tronsmart T7 consists of dual tweeters and a subwoofer for an immersive 360-degree sound with booming bass. You also get the latest Bluetooth 5.3 but my favourite feature is the ability to connect two T7s as a stereo pair. While the speakers are capable of an amazing 360-degree sound and 30 watts of power, adding a second speaker more than doubles the fun.

The setup is really easy and while you can enable it in the Tronsmart companion app for Android or iOS, you can also do it by double pressing the mode button. Then, turn on the second speaker and it will automatically pair with the first as a stereo pair. One speaker will act as the left audio channel and the other the right.

Not only does this double the power, but it also massively improves the soundstage, imaging and overall sound quality.

Tronsmart T7 comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating. Picture: Tronsmart.

The T7 also features Tronsmart’s SoundPulse Audio technology — If you press the mode button it will switch from the default EQ to the SoundPulse EQ which adds extra oomph. The app has additional EQ presets and you can create a custom EQ using the five-band equaliser too if you want to tweak the sound to your liking.

The T7 includes a microphone that makes it possible to use it for calls. While this can be convenient, I found you need to be pretty close to the speaker for the mic to properly pick up your voice.

A single power button press will keep toggling between the four different light modes and off.

Sound quality

The 30 watts of power is enough to fill a big room with a decent amount of volume and it doesn’t distort even at near max volume.

The mid-range is also excellent and I really enjoyed the vocals which were crisp and clear. The highs are good and the overall sound is well-balanced for a small speaker.

Adding the second speaker to make them a stereo pair is awesome. Considering the relatively inexpensive price tag, it’s well worth getting two of these to put on either side of the kitchen counter, office desk or anywhere in your living room to listen to your favourite tunes.

Battery performance

The battery is rated for up to 12 hours of playtime with the lights off and only four with them on but this will depend on volume as well. I was able to eek six hours with the lights on. It takes up to three hours to fully charge but you can still use it while it’s charging.

Verdict

Tronsmart T7 is an impressive little speaker with excellent sound quality and features. While it sounds great on its own, adding a second one is more than twice the performance. I really loved the large dial on the top which makes adjusting the volume so easy. Highly recommended.

Tronsmart T7 amazon.co.uk