Zumy portable video light — clip-on softbox for picture-perfect video calls

Video calls are here to stay and looking your best on camera is essential for portraying your best self. Video quality can be down to your webcam or camera but good lighting is critical. Working in dim light will reduce image quality but there are simple and effective ways of taking control of your environment with simple lights like the Zumy Portable video light.

“We really feel this is the best video meeting light ever designed,” says Founder Mike Drez. “I lost my business due to the pandemic, and I wanted to find a way to help others adapt to the new post-pandemic reality. I felt video meetings were lacking communication and human connection. I realised good lighting could really help connect others during these times.”

Design

Zumy with everything that comes in the box. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Zumy is a simple but effective way of improving the lighting on your face. It has a collapsable soft back with a small button to turn the light on. It comes with a micro USB cable that plugs into the Zumy for power. The other end of this cable can be connected to your laptop via a USB-A port or USB-C if you use the USB-A to USB-C adaptor that comes in the box. It has an integrated USB-A female on the other end that can be used as a pass-through so you won’t have to sacrifice a port on your laptop

Zumy is full adjustable using the ball mount. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Zumy light doesn’t have an internal battery, so it always needs to be powered by a USB cable. While the option to use it autonomously would have been nice, the extra weight and cost of including a battery would not make it as appealing.

Zumy creates a soft light. Picture: Noel Campion.

The clip mechanism has padding on the inside so as to not damage your screen but when I used it on my MacBook, which has small bezels, it did obstruct my screen a little. Also, when using it on my PC monitor, I found it was a little small. However, you do get a mount that can be stuck to the back of your monitor using the sticky pads that are pre-installed on the mount. This can facilitate the clip and makes for a more permanent solution when used on a desktop but you can still remove the light easily for use elsewhere.

The small grey button on the back of the Zumy not only powers on the lights but also toggles between the four different brightness settings.

Features

Zumy has four brightness settings from 150 to 600 lux. Picture: Noel Campion.

The collapsable light can be stored relatively flat and pops out quickly to create a small but powerful softbox. It has a warm colour temperature of 3,500 kelvin and its four light brightness settings range from 150 to 600 lux. The light is nice and bright even at arm's length and creates a flattering soft light - harsh shadows are not a good look.

I would have liked the option to mount the Zumy on a tabletop tripod — a simple tripod screw mount on the light somewhere would suffice.

“We found that other lighting solutions, like ring lights, are either not portable, are expensive or are designed for professional photographers and therefore complicated to use,” said Zumy Product Designer Tark Abed. “Zumy is designed for everyone, an easy way to boost lighting for business calls, interviews, teaching, and telehealth, where making a connection is key.”

Verdict

The Zumy is a simple lighting solution that just works right out of the box. It is small and compact and ideal for those who need a portable light that they can take with them anywhere. I used two of them to great effect by using one as a side light on my face.

Zumy Portable Video Light €44 from amazon.co.uk