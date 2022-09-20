Apple to hike App Store prices in euro zone countries 

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.
Apple to hike App Store prices in euro zone countries 

The U.S. tech giant periodically adjusts its prices in different regions and reduced prices for euro zone countries last year to adjust for currencies and taxes. Picture: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky.

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 09:50

Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the euro zone countries as well as some countries in Asia and South America.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

The U.S. tech giant periodically adjusts its prices in different regions and reduced prices for euro zone countries last year to adjust for currencies and taxes, dropping starting prices for many apps to 99 cents from €1.09.

The latest price rise increases those starting prices to €1.19.

A rapid rise in inflation, interest rates and energy prices this year has hammered the yen, the euro and most emerging economy currencies. The euro has dropped to two-decade lows this year and has been languishing around parity against the dollar for weeks.

Apart from euro zone countries, the price increases will hit Sweden and Poland in Europe; Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Vietnam in Asia; and Chile in South America.

For some countries like Vietnam, the price increase was due to new regulations relating to collecting tax from consumers, Apple said.

Apple, which launched its latest generation of iPhones earlier this month, has been developing its services business to reduce dependency on its mainstay smartphones.

Revenue from Apple's services business, which includes the App Store, has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few years and now hovers around €20bn per quarter.

  • Reuters

Read More

B&Q parent company sees first-half profit fall by 30%

More in this section

Gamesir X2 Pro controller turns your phone into a powerful Xbox gaming console Gamesir X2 Pro controller turns your phone into a powerful Xbox gaming console
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are to Pixel phones what AirPods are to iPhones The Google Pixel Buds Pro are to Pixel phones what AirPods are to iPhones
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B TV — the future or just another fad like 3D? The Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN800B TV — the future or just another fad like 3D?
<p>The iPhone 14 costs at least €1,339 in Ireland.</p>

In a cost-of-living crisis, Apple is counting on upscale shoppers

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s