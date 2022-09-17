Gamesir X2 Pro controller turns your phone into a powerful Xbox gaming console

Android phones have become powerhouses for mobile gaming and dedicated gaming handsets that take them to the next level of performance are getting more popular. While I enjoy games on my mobile, it’s not the most comfortable way to play them. The solution is a custom-designed mobile gaming controller that provides better ergonomics and performance. I’ve been testing the latest X2 Pro from Gamsir which comes with official Xbox support.

Design

GameSir X2 is spring-loaded to fit most Android phones. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Gamesir X2 Pro is designed to accommodate most Android phones that use USB-C. You slide the USB-C port of your phone into the right side of the controller and slide open the left side. The X2 Pro is spring loaded and this is what keeps your device securely in place. The USB-C connection on the controller rotates enough to allow you to plug in your phone easily without fear of breaking it.

GameSir X2 Pro comes with a stylish case that offers excellent protection. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Gamesir X2 Pro looks a little like a Nintendo Switch when the phone is in place but is a lot more comfortable in the hands. It has four face buttons, an Xbox-style home button, a D-pad, additional buttons on the back, bumpers and extremely accurate hall effect analogue triggers. I love the latter for racing games but they also work really well in many other types of games including first-person shooters.

GameSir X2 Pro has pass-through charging so you can keep gaming for as long as you like. Picture: Noel Campion.

The buttons on the X2 Pro are magnetically attached to the actuators, making it possible for gamers who prefer a Nintendo-style configuration to rearrange them by applying a little pressure. The default is an Xbox layout.

Pass-through charging is also available via a USB-C port but you don’t get the maximum charge rates your charger can supply. In my testing, the pass-through charging topped out at 15 watts. This was more than enough to power the phone while playing and still keep it charging the battery.

Comfort and use

GameSir X2 Pro have nice and clicky buttons with dual analogue sticks. Picture: Noel Campion.

The dual analogue sticks feel great and you also get rubber caps with a choice of either concave or convex shapes. All the buttons are nice and clicky and the placement of the D-pad feels good to me but if you’re used to a larger controller with a different layout, then it won’t feel as comfortable. Unfortunately, these are the limitations of mobile gaming and the compromises you have to face when making a controller like the X2 Pro that is light and portable.

The controller has been designed to work with Xbox GamePass Ultimate but it also works with native Android games as well as emulation and other cloud-based gaming platforms.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has a large selection of great games. Picture: Noel Campion.

I was impressed at how seamlessly the X2 Pro worked with Game Pass right out of the box with no need to install any software. All the games I played worked as they would if I were playing on an Xbox. And, you get a free month's subscription to Game Pass Ultimate with your purchase. There’s a great selection of games and you don’t have to install them onto your device — just click and play.

Unlike the Gamsir X3 controller I reviewed recently, there’s no cooling fan on the back of the X2 Pro. If you primarily intend on using this with Game Pass then there’s no need for additional cooling since all the heavy graphic processing is performed on the cloud and not on your device.

The PS2 version of Crash Bandicoot TwinSanity playing on the Red Magic 7s Pro with the X2 Pro controller. Picture: Noel Campion.

I tested the X2 Pro with a mix of phones from the latest gaming devices like the Red Magic 7s Pro to a three-year-old Huawei Mate 20x 5G with a massive 7.2-inch screen and both worked flawlessly. While you don’t need a powerful gaming phone for Game Pass, you do need a decent Internet connection.

The controller also works great in emulation software and native Android games but if you play these a lot and for long periods of time, then you’re probably better served by the Gamesir X3.

Verdict

GameSir X2 Pro: ready to play Game Pass right out of the box. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Gamesir X2 Pro is just perfect at doing what it’s designed for and that’s playing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games. It works without any faffing around with configuration software too. The ability to play the latest Xbox games on almost any half-decent phone is amazing. You don’t need to spend hundreds buying the latest Xbox and you can game anywhere that you have a good internet connection.

You can play native Android games which is a bonus although I had to use the Gamesir app to customise the controller for many Android games. However, PS2 games running via the AetherSX2 emulator worked with no need for any additional configuration.

GameSir X2 Pro mobile controller for Android £80 (€96) amazon.co.uk