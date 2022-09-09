JBL Flip 6 — small and powerful Bluetooth speaker that hits all the right notes

JBL produce some of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers around and none more so than their Flip series. The latest iteration is the Flip 6 which promises some improvements over previous generations.

Design

JBL Flip 6 sports a cool JBL logo. Picture: Noel Campion.

The biggest difference between Flip 5 and 6 visually, is the logo on the front which is now much bigger and in keeping with JBLs other speakers. The two speakers start to differ when you take a look at what’s under the cover. The Flip 6 has an IPX67 rating which means it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes and it’s now dustproof, making it even more durable than before.

On the rear of the speaker is a USB-C charging port, a strip LED light that indicates battery levels and Bluetooth pairing and power buttons.

Above the JBL logo are the controls for PartyBoost/Stereo pairing, volume up and down and the pause/play buttons.

Features

JBL Flip 6 features Bluetooth 5.1. Picture: Noel Campion.

In addition to having all of the same drivers as the Flip 5, the Flip 6 adds a separate 10-watt tweeter for better high-end clarity. Both speakers are compatible with JBL’s PartyBoost feature, which allows up to 100 compatible JBL speakers to be synced together for an increase in volume and presence. You can also connect two Flip 6’s into a stereo pair for left and right audio.

Battery performance is excellent for a smaller speaker with up to 12 hours possible.

The new speaker has been updated with Bluetooth 5.2 and I found the connections fast and stable. You can also connect up to two smartphones or tablets but it will default to the last device when you turn it on.

Sound quality

JBL Flip 6 supports the companion JBL Portable app. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Flip 6 sounds incredible for such a smaller speaker. It has a two-way speaker system, with a woofer and a tweeter that enhances both the lower and mid-range frequencies. The dual passive radiators translate to a deeper bass and the speaker has been fine-tuned using Harmon’s advanced audio algorithm. It can fill a big room with sound but it works well outside too! Normally, it can be tough to keep sound from escaping into oblivion when used outside but no so with the Flip 6.

What’s missing

There’s no 3.5 AUX jack or microphones to use as a speakerphone — I don’t think many users would use those features anyway. There’s also no support for voice assistants but again, not a dealbreaker.

App support

The Flip 6 works with the JBL portable app where you can update the firmware, enable/disable PatryBoost mode as well as the display battery level. A feature that wasn’t available on the Flip 5 is EQ support in the app. Its implementation on Flip 6 is rather basic since you can’t create custom presets. However, it’s great to be able to tweak the bass, mids and treble.

Verdict

The JBL Flip 6 is a rugged little speaker with a massive sound that has been finely tuned by audio experts Harmon. It’s small and easy to bring with you anywhere and you don’t have to worry about water or dust getting inside and damaging it.

