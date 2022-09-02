Gamers will love the JBL Quantum True Wireless earbuds

The JBL Quantum True Wireless Stereo earbuds are designed for gamers with a Type-C dongle for a direct 2.4Ghz connection for low latency performance. if you consider yourself a serious gamer and you’re in the market for a pair of earbuds, these are definitely a pair that I would consider.

Features include active noise cancellation and transparency mode and they’re compatible with the JBL headphones app.

Design and features

JBL Quantum TWS can connect to a phone and laptop simultaneously. Picture: Noel Campion.

The matte black charging case is not particularly small and sports a glossy JBL logo on the lid. Around the front are three slanted LED indicators to help you gauge your battery life. The Type-C charging port is found on the back but the case does not support wireless charging.

Inside the case are the slots that hold the earbuds in place with magnets for charging along with an additional slot for the Type-C dongle.

The earbuds have a traditional long stem design with a dark chrome JBL branding on the circular outside pad which is touch-sensitive for gesture controls.

The buds have wear detection, which means if you're wearing them and you will remove one from your ear, your music will automatically pause. This only works when connected via Bluetooth and not when using the dongle.

You also get Bluetooth 5.2 as well as Google Fast Pair, which means if you're using an Android device, the pairing process is extremely easy.

Battery life is up to eight hours on a single charge with an additional 16 hours from the case and these do support fast charging as well.

JBL Quantum TWS have up to 24 hours of battery life. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Quantum TWS offer plug and play for a low-latency connection for players on a PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and supported mobile devices. One really cool feature is you can be connected to a PC via the dongle while also being connected to your phone so you’ll never miss a call.

If you find yourself in the sweaty heat of battle you don’t have to worry because the earbuds have an IPX4 water-resistant rating. This also means you can use them outside and not have to worry since they can hold up to some light rain.

PC users can take advantage of the JBL Surround Sound feature which gives you a very immersive, gaming experience. This will require you to download additional software directly from the JBL website and it doesn’t work on consoles or mobile gaming systems.

Gaming experience

JBL Quantum TWS feature QuantumSURROUND for PC gamers. Picture: Noel Campion.

The JBL Quantum TWS was designed for low latency performance and during my testing, I didn’t notice any lag in the audio. I find that many games don’t require low latency for a good gaming experience while others do. Only you will know if it’s a big deal to you or not based on the games you play.

The dongle is small but will stick out so holding your phone with it in isn’t ideal. Of course, this is less of an issue with the Nintendo Switch, gaming consoles or on PC and Mac. And, if you don’t have a Type-C connection on your device you can use a third-party USB-A to USB Type-C adapter to connect the JBL Type-C dongle.

Sound quality and ANC performance

JBL Quantum TWS are IPX4 sweat resistance. Picture: Noel Campion.

The sound quality is excellent for gaming with a deep and punchy bass that's great for things like explosions. There’s also good detail and imaging where you can hear where footsteps are coming from. I was impressed with the soundstage for watching movies too or when listening to music. The sound is dynamic with a good and balanced sound that can be tweaked using the EQ in the JBL headphones app.

The ANC is nice to have if you want to block the sounds in your environment. It’s pretty good while not being class-leading.

If you want to draw in your ambient sounds so that you can hear what's going on, you have the ambient mode that’s fully adjustable along with the ANC mode within the JBL headphones app.

Verdict

The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds offer excellent features for both casual and serious gamers. The performance in both low latency and audio quality is far better than their price tag would suggest and you get extras like ANC and additional support and features via the JBL Headphone app.

The JBL Quantum TWS earbuds come in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and are now available in black from uk.jbl.com for £129 (€147).