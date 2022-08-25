Instagram update limits ‘sensitive content’ shown to younger users

Instagram says the tool makes it more difficult for young people to come across sensitive content or accounts across all areas of the platform, including search results and suggested accounts
Instagram update limits ‘sensitive content’ shown to younger users
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 17:44
Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Instagram has updated some safety controls for teenagers so they are less likely to encounter potentially sensitive content on the site.

The Meta-owned platform said that when new users aged under 16 join the site, they will have more sensitive content hidden from them by default.

The change will also see existing users under 16 prompted to update their own account to bring it in line with this new setting, which is what Instagram calls its Sensitive Content Control.

Instagram says the tool makes it more difficult for young people to come across sensitive content or accounts across all areas of the platform, including search results and suggested accounts.

These updates are some of the ways we are working to protect teens on Instagram

“The Sensitive Content Control has only two options for teens: ‘Standard’ and ‘Less’. New teens on Instagram under 16 years old will be defaulted into the ‘Less’ state. For teens already on Instagram, we will send a prompt encouraging them to select the ‘Less’ experience,” the social media platform said in a blog post.

“This will make it more difficult for young people to come across potentially sensitive content or accounts in Search, Explore, Hashtag Pages, Reels, Feed Recommendations and Suggested Accounts.”

The latest announcement comes as social media platforms continue to face scrutiny over the work they do to protect users – particularly children and young people – from potentially harmful content.

Governments and regulators around the world, including in the UK, are also working on regulations that would compel firms to do more to protect users and could see large fines or access to sites blocked if they fail to do so.

As part of its announcement, Instagram also confirmed it was testing a new feature that would prompt and remind teenage users to think about their privacy settings on the platform.

“We’ll show prompts asking teens to review their settings including: controlling who can reshare their content, who can message and contact them, what content they can see and how they can manage their time spent on Instagram,” the company said.

“These updates are some of the ways we are working to protect teens on Instagram.”

More in this section

Which? report Facebook confirms work to fix issue with its feed
GameSir X3 Type-C mobile controller bringing console gaming to Android GameSir X3 Type-C mobile controller bringing console gaming to Android
The Sennheiser’s TV Clear earphones and transmitter is music to your ears The Sennheiser’s TV Clear earphones and transmitter is music to your ears
InstagramPlace: UK
<p>Facebook has fixed an issue with the platform which saw users’ feeds flooded with unrelated messages and posts (Lauren Hurley/PA)</p>

Facebook fixes ‘configuration issue’ after ‘weird’ feeds problem

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices