Tronsmart Onyx Pure truly wireless earbuds are for music lovers on a budget

The Tronsmart Onyx Pure earbuds are super light and you’d barely know you’re wearing them
Tronsmart Onyx Pure. Picture: Noel Campion.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 12:55
Noel Campion

There’s never been such a massive choice of truly wireless earbuds. But with great choice comes great responsibility to pick right for your budget and personal taste. For some, this is finding the most featured packed earphones with the best sound quality while for others, they just need something that sounds good without breaking the bank. If you’re in the latter camp then keep reading to find out more about the Onyx Pure, which Tronsmart claims are for music lovers.

Design

Tronsmart Onyx Pure. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Onyx Pure come in a small and light case. The buds are super light and you’d barely know you’re wearing them. The case is pebble-like and small enough to fit in any pocket without any bulges.

Tronsmart Onyx Pure. Picture: Noel Campion.

The matte black finish on the case and buds is hardwearing and doesn’t show up fingerprints. The outer surface of the buds is touch-enabled and sports the Tronsmart logo.

The case has a single LED on the front that indicates the state of charge and there’s a USB-C port for charging along with a flush button for Bluetooth pairing.

Features and comfort

Tronsmart Onyx Pure. Picture: Noel Campion.

The Onyx Pure are IPX5 waterproof offering protection from sweat and light rain. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3 for a solid connection.

The buds are good for up to seven hours of playtime and up to 32 hours when you included the case.

On the downside and not surprisingly considering the low price, they don’t feature wireless charging, or any advanced audio codecs only the standard SBC and AAC. There’s also no low latency mode for gaming or audio in videos isn’t in perfect sync.

I also found the Onyx Pure to be one of the more comfortable earbuds I’ve worn — they’re even small and comfortable enough to wear while in bed too.

Sound quality

The Onyx Pure sound fine but they don’t offer the clarity, soundstage or balanced sound you’d get from more expensive earbuds. The bass is decent and the mids and highs are perfect for pop music. The EQ modes offer something new at this price range with the ability to choose between normal, bass boost and pure.

Verdict

Tronsmart Onyx Pure are cheap and cheerful with a bright and colourful sound that will please those who just want to listen to podcasts or their favourite tunes on the go.

Tronsmart Onyx Pure £15.99 (€20) amazon.co.uk

