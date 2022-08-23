Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey

Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his 44 billion dollar (£37 billion) agreement to acquire the company Mr Dorsey helped found, according to a court document.

Twitter and Tesla chief executive Mr Musk are heading for an October 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.