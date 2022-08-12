Sing and dance the night away with the Lenco PA-260 party speaker

The last few products I’ve reviewed by Dutch audio company Lenco has been turntables, but this time I’ve been testing a big speaker from their new range of party speakers.

Design and build

Lenco PA-260BK party speaker. Picture: Lenco.

The new Lenco PA260 is a tall speaker that can easily move using the handle on the back and the two wheels on the base. It stands 79cm tall, 30cm deep and 29.5cm wide and is surprisingly light at 11.4kg compared to the JBL Party speaker 310 which weighs 17.42kg. The PA-260 can be used inside or out but it doesn’t have any waterproofing like the 310. The build quality isn't as good, but I believe this is a reasonable trade-off given the price difference.

The large housing allows for a 1-inch tweeter, an 8-inch woofer and an 8-inch subwoofer that are driven by a class D amplifier with an X-drive mode for a total power of 150W RMS.

Lenco PA-260BK party speaker. Picture: Lenco.

The front is covered by a metal grill that protects the speakers. The two main speakers are surrounded by large RGB light rings each of which has over 20 individual lights that can create a range of effects. The rest of the front is also lit up with an RGB light panel for a complete light show that looks spectacular. And, if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a disco ball on the top that can be individually turned on or off. While I can appreciate disco lighting, I couldn’t handle the effect for fear I might have a fit. I’m sure this will excite many and it’s ideal for an 80s party night.

Lenco PA-260BK party speaker. Picture: Lenco.

The speaker comes with an excellent remote but you can also control playback, input selection and lighting effects from the array of buttons on the top of the unit. There’s also a small LED display that shows the input and volume but it’s fairly basic.

Around the back are the inputs for FM aerial, 20V-DC charging adaptor, mic and guitar inputs as well as a 3.5mm line in and a USB port for playing music or audio directly from a USB stick.

Another nice design element is the phone/tablet holder that is located on the top just in front of the handle.

Accessories

Lenco PA-260BK party speaker comes with two mics and remote control. Picture: Lenco.

The PA-260 comes with two wireless mics that use two AA batteries. These aren’t quality mics but considering the cost of the overall package, I feel it’s acceptable. The mic quality is fine and sufficient for its intended amateur use, but the radio range and sound quality aren’t the best. You can also use a wired mic if you need better audio quality; the guitar input is a nice bonus.

You also get a very nice and fully functioning remote control that provides full control over the PS-260 including a dedicated button for the lights.

Sound quality

Lenco PA-260BK party speaker.

The PA-260 has been tuned to provide a big and powerful sound. It can get loud enough to fill a house and the bass is off the charts. You can tweak the bass, mids and treble either from the remote or the unit itself and for casual listening I found I had to turn the bass way down and the treble up. If you’re into EDM, techno or other bass-heavy music genres, you’ll love the sound right out of the box, but for everything else, a little tweaking is necessary.

Battery power

The Lenco PA-260 doesn't need to be connected to a power outlet to work since it has its own internal battery. Fully charged, you may enjoy music for up to 12 hours without lighting and for up to 6 hours with it.

Verdict

The Lenco PA-260 is a powerful, versatile speaker with amazing features and accessories that will bring any party to the next level.

For more info Lenco