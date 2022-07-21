Ireland among countries pushing back against EU 'streaming fee'

European Commission executives have said that they are interested in examining how streaming platforms such as Netflix could shoulder costs for telecom providers
Ireland among countries pushing back against EU 'streaming fee'

Ireland was one of seven countries to write a letter urging the European Commission to be cautious of the idea.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 07:15
Jillian Deutsch

Seven countries, including Ireland, have sent a jointly written letter urging the European Commission to be cautious as it considers measures to force internet companies to help pay for upgrades to telecom firms’ infrastructure.

Commission officials - including Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton - said in May that they are interested in examining how streaming platforms such as Netflix Inc and Google’s YouTube could help telecom providers shoulder the cost of the infrastructure they rely on.

No formal proposal has yet been made, and lawmakers haven’t said when one might take place. Still, just the idea that it’s possible caused alarm among tech companies, net neutrality advocates, lawmakers, and now member states.

The commission should have an “open and transparent debate” about the idea before presenting any formal proposal, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Finland and the Netherlands said in the letter.

It also suggested the commission wait for a final analysis from the EU’s telecom regulating body, as well as open consultations with the bloc’s members and the public.

Members of the European Parliament also wrote a letter to the commission last week to express “deep concern” over the “radical proposal.” Politico first reported that letter.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Netflix shares surge as streaming giant stems customer defections

More in this section

Take your videography to the next level with ShiftCam ProGrip Take your videography to the next level with ShiftCam ProGrip
Twitter back up for many users after global outage Twitter back up for many users after global outage
JBL Live Pro 2 — top-notch buds at an affordable price JBL Live Pro 2 — top-notch buds at an affordable price
#netflix#YoutubeOrganisation: #EuropeanCommission
<p>The social media giant said all its major messaging features will be available on the new web app, with Lenses for video calls also being added soon.</p>

Snapchat calling and messaging to be made available on the web

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices