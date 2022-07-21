EKSA H5 Bluetooth headset designed with comfort for office users

There are still so many of us working from our home offices and communication is such a critical part of our everyday lives. I’ve been testing the EKSA H5 Bluetooth headset which is designed for those who need a headset that is comfortable to wear all day but also includes all the necessary technologies to ensure crystal clear calls.

Design

EKSA H5 Bluetooth Office Headset with AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation. Picture: Noel Campion

The H5 is small and fits neatly on a desk without taking up much room. It comes with it’s a small stand and holder that chargers the headset while docked. The dock has a small compartment to store the USB Bluetooth dongle when not in use as well as a USB-C port that can be used to charge the headset.

The EKSA H5 has on-device controls for volume and mic mute Cancellation. Picture: Noel Campion

The H5 has a super soft protein memory cushion that’s breathable and a lightweight design — weighing just 75g — so that they can be used for long periods of time. The headphones have a unilateral on-ear design meaning that they can be used on both the right and left ears.

The EKSA H5 features of protein memory foam cushion on the ear muff. Picture: Noel Campion

The headset has simple buttons for power, volume up and volume down as well as a USB-C port to charge them out of the dock. There are also metal contacts that are used to charge the headset while docked. At the end of the microphone arm, is a mute button and an LED light that indicates when the mic is active.

Features

The EKSA H5 comes with a Bluetooth dongle so it will work with computers that don't have Bluetooth. Picture: Noel Campion.

The H5 uses built-in AI-powered environmental noise cancellation with an ENC chip and AI algorithm that can allow for a maximum background noise reduction depth of up to 44dB – which EKSA says can eliminate 96% of ambient noise. This is important for those who work in a noisy environment so that the person on the other end of the call won’t hear any background noise that would distract from the clarity of your conversation.

The omnidirectional microphone is designed to ensure your voice is clearly heard by the recipient, allowing for a great improvement in call quality. During my testing I found this to be the case and at no time did the caller have any problem hearing me, regardless of how much noise I had on in the background.

The H5 employs a Qualcomm processor, maintains a steady connection, and has an ambidextrous, flexible microphone design that can be swiftly switched between ears by rotating it up to 270 degrees. A 110-degree flip-boom arm also assures accurate positioning and the ideal angle.

A full charge takes 1.5 hours and can play audio for 45 hours or talk for up to 25 hours.

The EKSA H5 can connect to two devices simultaneously. Picture: Noel Campion.

The H5 can connect to two devices at the same time which is a major bonus for those who switch between calls on their mobile and computer.

The headset is compatible with PCs, Mac, tablets, and mobile phones without any need for additional software and drivers and even if your computer doesn’t have Bluetooth it will still work since it comes with a Bluetooth dongle. It’s perfect for use on platforms such as Skype, Zoom, Teams and Google Meet.

Verdict

The EKSA is designed for the office and it excels in comfort, call quality and battery performance.

EKSA H5 €65 amazon.co.uk