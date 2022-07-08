Victrola V1 Premiere turntable — more than just a record player

There’s been a massive resurgence in vinyl in recent years, but many of the turntables are either low-end or super expensive. The Victrola V1 Premiere is a big step above your typical all-in-one player and comes with features such as Bluetooth streaming, built-in speakers and a dedicated sub-woofer.

Design

Victrola V1 Premiere with wood effect side panels. Picture: Noel Campion

The V1 is a deviation from traditional turntables, featuring a unique dust cover and a combination of dark wood effect side panels and a black fabric mesh that covers the front speakers. The top is devoid of any controls and everything is matte black, including the tonearm and counterbalance. This makes for a very clean and stylish look that will appeal to those who like minimalistic design.

The large dial on the front has an LED ring light surrounding it that has a push and hold function to switch between inputs.

Victrola V1 Premiere features a unique dust cover that only works when you're not playing a record. Picture: Noel Campion

At the back are the left and right RCA outputs, along with a connection for the Sub, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3.5mm Aux-in, Optical, a rocker switch for 33/45, power, and a Bluetooth pairing button to connect the sub wirelessly.

Victrola V1 Premiere has an all metal tone arm. Picture: Noel Campion

The dust cover for the V1 is made from perspex and is round on the part that sits on top of the turntable. It then rises up and over the tonearm in a square shape that features a wood effect veneer with the Victrola branding in black.

The dust cover elevates the overall look with a fresh and contemporary take on turntables, but from a practical point of view, I don’t love it. When you want to play a record, you have to take the cover off and then try and find a place to put it. I also don’t like not being able to cover the record as it’s playing to keep dust away.

Features

Victrola V1 Premiere uses a high-end VOC-190 moving magnetic cartridge. Picture: Noel Campion

The Premiere V1 is incredibly versatile. You can use it as a soundbar for your TV by using the optical out cable. The bass really helps to add oomph to standard TV speakers. While it isn’t as good as a similarly priced soundbar, it’s nice to have the flexibility rather than using two different setups.

The RCA ports allow you to connect the V1 to a power amplifier or HiFi setup, which is great, but I couldn’t find a way of having the sound only come from the HiFi speakers and not the V1. Turning the volume down on the V1 would also turn down the volume on the HiFi.

Also, the sensitivity is set to Phono and there’s no option to change this to Line Out, which means you need a Phono connection on your amplifier. I thought I could use the optical connection for playing records, but this is only designed for TVs and when in this mode, the record won’t play. The Aux is also a no-go since it’s an input to allow you to play from an external device.

Victrola V1 Premiere comes with a wireless sub. Picture: Noel Campion

You can play music from your phone via a Bluetooth option, which is a great feature to have to get more use from the V1 if you have a limited record collection.

I also found the vinyl streaming option great for listening to my records late at night using Bluetooth headphones. And, of course, the headphone jack allows you to sit by the record player while listening to your favourite records on a set of wired headphones. I tried this using my Audeze LCD-X audiophile headphones and while they’re not usually difficult to drive, the V1 struggled to power them efficiently.

Victrola's top-of-the-line VPC-190 moving magnetic cartridge is included with the V1, but unfortunately, it’s non-user-replaceable. The tonearm is all metal with precise controls on the counterbalance and anti-skip dial. I found I needed to adjust this a tad to prevent a tiny amount of drag I was getting out of the box. This is also a belt-drive unit, which Victrola says was designed to reduce vibration.

Victrola V1 Premiere has lots of versatility and ports. Picture Noel Campion.

The lift lever has a linear movement when lowering the needle onto the record. So, it will mimic the speed of your movements. This takes a little practice over other turntables that slowly place the needle onto the record regardless of how quickly you lower the lift level.

The V1 features an auto-stop, so there’s no danger of it going into the label, but there’s no auto return.

Sound quality

Victrola V1 Premiere subwoofer greatly boosts the bass. Picture Noel Campion.

The S1 subwoofer has crossover frequency and volume knobs on the back. The addition of the sub makes a big difference to the range and balance of the overall sound. This isn’t to say you can’t find better, but it’s hard to beat the overall package and convenience of the V1 system. The built-in speakers reproduce clean mids and highs, and the subwoofer provides the extra punch in the lows.

Verdict

The V1 Premiere is a versatile system that offers so much right out of the box. It looks amazing as a centrepiece, and despite my gripes about the dust cover and RCA outputs, I love the balanced sound and extra features.

Victrola V1 Premiere €479 www.muziker.ie