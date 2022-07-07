Revolut partnering with Stripe to support payments in Europe

The finance app will facilitate payments through the Irish firm's existing infrastructure
Revolut could use the platform in more regions as it looks to expand into Latin America, India, and the Philippines.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 16:15

Finance app Revolut is teaming up with Irish firm Stripe to support payments in Europe.

Revolut will facilitate payments through Stripe’s existing infrastructure. The London-based firm could use the platform in more regions as it looks to expand in markets including Latin America, India, and the Philippines.

“We’re thrilled to be powering Revolut as it builds, scales, and helps people around the world get more from their money,” said Eileen O’Mara, EMEA revenue and growth lead at Stripe.

Stripe and Revolut have both grown from startups to sprawling fintech operations in a bid to challenge established banks and payment providers

San Francisco and Dublin-based Stripe, whose software is used by millions of businesses to send and receive payments, has recently partnered with international transfer company Wise and buy-now-pay-later provider Klarna Bank.

Revolut offers payment services to retail and business users in about 30 currencies. In June, the firm teamed up with open-banking platform Tink to let users incorporate their bank accounts into the app.

"Revolut builds seamless solutions for its customers,” said Revolut business development vice president David Tirado. 

That means access to quick and easy payments and our collaboration with Stripe facilitates that

"We share a common vision and are excited to collaborate across multiple areas, from leveraging Stripe’s infrastructure to accelerate our global expansion to exploring innovative new products for Revolut’s more than 18m customers."

  • Bloomberg

