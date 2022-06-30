Miofive 4K dash cam with built-in storage and crystal clear footage

The Miofive 4K dash cam is feature-packed with lots of high-end features in a slim and tidy form factor that can easily sit behind your vehicle's rear-view mirror.

Design

Miofive 4K dash cam features a lens with seven elements. Picture Noel Campion.

The Miofive is an unusual shape for a dash cam that tends to conform to a particular style. It features a rectangular body with a small 2.2-inch IPS display on the back. The rear of the screen provides access to additional control options, such as the album/back, setting/next, and emergency video/confirm buttons.

The main body of the Miofive connects to a mount that adheres to your windscreen with a 3M sticky pad — if you mess things up, there are spare sticky pads in the box along with a plastic tool to help you remove the mount or tuck the cable away in crevices.

Inside the box, you’ll also find a USB cable and a 12V adaptor with a single USB port to power the dash cam.

Miofive 4K dash cam with mount. Picture Noel Campion.

On the side of the device, in addition to a speaker, cooling vents, and a microphone, there’s also a power button with an LED indicator light.

The front of the dash cam is where you’ll find the camera that features seven high-transmittance lens elements with a 140-degree field of view and an aperture of f/1.8 for improved lowlight performance.

Features

Miofive 4K dash cam has a 140-degree FOV. Picture Noel Campion.

Inside the dash cam are all the electronics including support for 2.4Ghz/ 5Ghz WiFi. It has 64GB of built-in storage so there’s no need to buy a microSD card.

The GPS technology built into the Miofive examines the driving environment through its DSP (Digital Signal Process) and monitors and displays real-time trip data including time, speed (km/h, mph), and position coordinates.

Miofive 4K dash cam has a 2.2-inch display on the back. Picture Noel Campion.

The built-in AI featured includes a ‘Stop and Go’ function. For example, if you’re stopped at a traffic light and the car in front of you moves when the light turns green, a voice will tell you to move forward after five seconds.

There’s also a parking and timelapse mode that requires that there’s constant power going to the dash cam at all times. Of course, if you’ve got a 12V socket that has power when you turn the ignition off then you can use that. Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase an optional hardwire kit from Miofive.

Software and setup

Miofive app. Picture Miofive.

To get the full spectrum of what the Miofive has to offer, you’ll need to install an app for either Android or iOS. This is free and easy to install and set up and while it will want you to register a free account with Miofive, this isn’t necessary.

The app has a gallery of your recorded clips and allows you to change the dash cam's settings. With the help of the GPS, a ‘travel log’ keeps track of every aspect of your trips, and if you register for a Miofive account, you may save this information for future reference.

Captured videos can be viewed or downloaded over the WiFi connection between the dash cam and your phone. This takes all the pain out of getting access to your dash cam footage should you require it — there’s no need for a PC or microSD card reader.

Image quality

The Miofive is capable of capturing video up to 4K at 30fps. Video captured during the day is exceptional with crystal clear details in signs and even number plates. Video capture at night is the best I’ve seen on a dash cam but details aren’t as clear as they are in daytime footage.

Verdict

The Miofive 4K dash cam comes in a sleek and stylish package that has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a top-of-the-range system. Extra features like the built-in storage, AI algorithms and parking mode all come in handy but it’s the ease of use and software features that make it easy to recommend.

Miofive 4K dash cam Amazon.co.uk €182