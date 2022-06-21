Ezviz C6 AI-powered indoor camera is smarter than its peers

The Ezviz C6 is a relatively small smart camera with AI features that distinguish it from other indoor cameras. The inclusion of local storage is a nice addition but you also get the option of secure cloud storage through a subscription-based model.

Artificial Intelligence enhances the C6 by sending notifications when it detects a range of occurrences, such as people walking by, unhappy pets, and sudden loud noises.

Design

Ezviz C6 is a stylish camera that looks good no matter where you place it. Picture: Ezviz

The spherical design has a flat base that makes it easy to place on a shelf or mount on a ceiling. The outside casing is white with a black middle section, which helps it blend into most decors.

On the front is a LED indicator light that displays red when it’s recording video but you can turn this off. The black middle section contains the camera lens as well as the microSD card slot and a cute face icon. This section can tilt up and down 133 degrees and swivel a full 360 degrees. Using AI detection, pan around to keep a subject in the frame and even zoom in if it recognises a human face.

Around the back is the micro-USB port that powers the device and an ethernet port for a wired internet connection although most people will probably use the built-in WiFi.

The C6 comes with a 3-metre long micro-USB cable that should be long enough for most installations. There’s also a speaker that’s used for alerts or when using the C6 for two-way communications.

Setup and features

Ezviz C6 has a MicroSD slot for local storage up to 256GB. Picture: Ezviz

I’ve already tested several Ezviz cameras, so adding another one to the app is very straightforward. If it’s your first Ezviz camera, you’ll have to install the app and scan the QR code on the camera. The software guides you through the rest of the setup along with voice prompts from the camera’s speaker to help get you up and running quickly and onto the network.

The C6 comes with a seven-day trial of its cloud storage service but you don’t have to pay for a subscription if you don’t want it. You can use a microSD card instead, which is a once-off cost.

While recording, the camera lens is in view but the camera tilts back into the outer casing if you enable privacy mode and you’ll see the face icon instead to indicate it’s in privacy mode.

Ezviz C6 features human and pet detection. Picture: Ezviz.

The camera features a 2K+ (2560 × 1440p) sensor which is twice the resolution of most cameras. The resolution makes for sharp and detailed images with good colour and contrast. The extra resolution means that even images that are zoomed in still look good.

The camera features night vision in black and white and the image quality is excellent.

There are pan and tilt controls in the app that allow you to move the lens around to get a greater view of the environment. The only real limitation is the view downwards which is restricted. However, I installed it on a ceiling and this provides the best viewing options with the least amount of restrictions.

Ezviz C6 provides a full 360-degree view of its surroundings. Picture: Ezviz

The app is where you can turn on ‘intelligent’ detection modes including image change, human shape, pets and abnormal sound sensing. Each detection mode can be individually enabled or disabled.

Additional features include hand gesture controls and Google and Alexa voice assistant support. Gesture control is a convenient and simple feature that allows you to make a call from the camera to the person with the app on their phone by waving in front of the camera.

Verdict

The C6 is a stylish indoor camera with excellent and useful AI features that connects to a local WiFi or wired network, allowing you to control it from your phone. Ezviz has been expanding its camera lineup with smart indoor and outdoor alternatives, all of which are backed by cloud storage and the ability to save locally on a memory card.

Ezviz C6 AI indoor camera €110 Expert.ie