Government signs cybersecurity deal with Microsoft

The Government has signed an agreement to join Microsoft's Government Security Programme in an effort to defend the State's digital infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

Ireland’s participation in the program will enable controlled access to source code, exchange of threat and early warning vulnerability information, and the ability to engage with technical content about Microsoft’s products and services.

“Microsoft products are widely used by both public and private bodies. This new partnership between Microsoft and Ireland will be a key enabler in protecting the State’s digital infrastructure from cyber threats," said the Minister of State for Communications, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth.

The Director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Dr Richard Browne, welcomed the announcement while on a visit to Microsoft’s headquarters in the US this week.

“Microsoft and the NCSC have worked closely together on a number of cyber-security issues over the past several years. Today’s announcement formalises that cooperation," Dr Browne said.

"Participation in Microsoft’s Government Security Programme provides another important resource which the NCSC can use in defending the Government and critical infrastructure from the persistent threat of cyber-attacks.”

Ireland joins 45 other countries on the programme, which promises transparency.

Digital Services Act

Meanwhile, Ireland gave its support to the approval of the Digital Services Act (DSA) during a meeting of the European Commission yesterday.

The legislative proposal, now in the final stages of becoming EU law, aims to modernise the e-Commerce Directive regarding illegal content, transparent advertising, and disinformation.

“I expect that the DSA’s provisions will begin to apply to internet service providers operating in Ireland from the middle of next year," said Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy.

"The Government will use the time between now and then to equip our implementation and enforcement authorities so that they are ready to play their part as soon as they are called upon."