Elon Musk to address Twitter employees this week

Elon Musk is set to address Twitter employees this week for the first time since launching a $44bn dollar bid for the company in April.
According to US news outlets, Twitter’s chief executive, Parag Agrawal, circulated an email today announcing the company-wide meeting.
Staff members were reportedly told they could submit questions for the Tesla CEO ahead of the virtual sit-down on Thursday.
The news comes after Twitter said last week that a shareholder vote on the controversial sale is anticipated by early August.
Musk’s takeover bid has dominated headlines for weeks, with employees expressing concerns that the billionaire could hurt the social media platform’s business.
Following a deal between the two parties in April, Musk threatened to call off the acquisition last month until he could review company data on fake accounts.
A $1 billion breakup fee is on the line if he walks away from the deal unless his lawyers can show that Twitter misled him about factors related to the company’s value.