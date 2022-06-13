Excitrus Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand is ideal for iPhone 12 or 13 users

One of the biggest problems of owning multiple devices is having to charge them all. Some, like smartphones, we have to charge daily. Others, like wireless earphones, we have to charge weekly.

I spend a lot of time at my desk where I have plenty of time to charge and since I’m not in a hurry, I prefer to charge wirelessly. I’ve been testing a 3-in-1 charger from Excitrus that’s specifically designed for iPhone 12 and 13 users.

Design

The Excitrus wireless charging stand has a large base with four rubber feet that stops it from sliding around on my desk. In the middle of the base, there’s a section that dips to facilitate wireless charging of devices such as smartwatches and wireless earphones.

The back of the base has a vertical arm that extends to a MagSafe compatible surface that sits at a steep angle and features a ring of 32 white LED lights. These stay on until you place an iPhone on the charger.

The stand features a mostly matte finish. The surface of the base is black while the edges are rounded with a contrasting smokey silver colour. The vertical stand and back of the MagSafe charger also use the same silver colour.

The front edge of the base has a small LED indicator that lights up blue when you place a device on the MagSafe charger but it doesn’t light up if you only use the charger on the base.

Around the back of the base is a USB-C port that’s used to supply power to the charger stand — the box includes an 18W charge adaptor. There’s also a USB-A socket that can be used to charge devices wired with up to 7.5W of power.

Performance and use

Unfortunately, there’s no way to wirelessly charge an Apple Watch on this charger — you have to use the charger that comes with the watch by plugging it into the USB-A port on the back. While this is perfectly fine for all the Apple Watches up to Series 6, the latest Series 7 Apple Watch comes with a faster USB-C charger, so you can’t use it with the stand useless you have one of the older Apple Watch chargers.

The MagSafe charging stand is fantastic for all those who own an iPhone 12 or 13. It features strong magnets that keep the phone firmly in place. It also makes it easy to swivel the phone from portrait to landscape mode. The only downside I found with this is when using a non-standard case with the iPhone 13 Pro. While it worked fine, the design of the case didn’t allow for as good a contact and therefore the magnets weren’t as effective. However, using Apple’s Magsafe case works brilliantly and provides a strong connection.

The real beauty of this charger is the ability to simultaneously charge three devices at once. You are limited with power (18W), so ideally, this should be two small devices along with your iPhone 12 or 13.

The main charger is capable of 15W but the iPhone 12 and 13 are only capable of 7.5W. It’s expected that the iPhone 14 will feature 15W wireless charging so there’s some future-proofing built in.

The base only provides 2.5W of power which isn’t enough to charge a phone but is perfect for AirPods and many smartwatches that support Qi wireless charging.

Verdict

The Excitrus Wireless Charger Stand looks great and the MagSafe compatibility is fantastic. It’s an ideal solution for those who spend a lot of time at a desk and like wireless charging but is only for those who own an iPhone 12 or 13.

For more, see Excitrus.