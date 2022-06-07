EU agrees deal on common phone charger in blow to Apple

The plan would force all companies to make phones, tablets, e-readers, and digital cameras compatible with USB-C chargers by 2024
The plan, unveiled last year, was provisionally approved Tuesday and will save consumers an estimated €250m.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 11:46
Jillian Deutsch

All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under a provisional European Union agreement clinched on Tuesday.

The plan would force all companies - most notably Apple Inc - to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras to use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced.

The plan, unveiled last year, was provisionally approved Tuesday and will save consumers an estimated €250m each year according to the European Commission. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement.

Phones and tablet makers will have to comply by the autumn of 2024. Laptops will have more time to make the switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules go into effect.

“A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices in our daily lives,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. 

“European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics - an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.” 

The proposal originally angered Apple, which said it would reduce innovation. But the company is currently testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector. Current Apple laptop models already use the USB-C charger.

  • Bloomberg

