EU deal on single mobile charging port likely in setback for Apple - sources

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago
EU deal on single mobile charging port likely in setback for Apple - sources

The EU is set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 13:28
Foo Yun Chee

EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones.

The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors.

The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers that is likely to impact Samsung and Huawei and other device makers, the people said.

EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems to be harmonised by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission wants a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. It has previously said the inappropriate use of dated international standards stifles innovation and that forcing users to change to new chargers could create a mountain of electronic waste.

Reuters

Read More

Food prices ease but remain near record level

More in this section

Meta-Sandberg-Resignation ‘End of an era’: Sheryl Sandberg leaves behind powerful – if complicated – legacy
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta’s COO after 14 years Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta’s COO after 14 years
Instagram introduces Amber Alerts for missing children in Ireland Instagram introduces Amber Alerts for missing children in Ireland
<p>A smartphone app that can identify severe jaundice in newborn babies through scanning their eyes could help save lives in poorer areas of the world, a new study suggests (PA)</p>

New smartphone app identifying jaundice from babies’ eyes ‘could save lives’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices