Feel the heat with the Renpho Shiatsu back massage chair 

The Renpho Shiatsu massage chair features heat, a massage seat pad with vibration, deep kneading rolling, and muscle pain relief for full-back waist hips.

Design

The ergonomic s-shaped back massager seat cushion conforms to the human spine's curvature and provides good back support. It can be placed in most chairs or even in a car seat. It consists of a cushioned seat that is attached to the back with soft material that makes it easy to fold and store away when not in use.

The seat cushion is soft and flexible while the backrest has a rigid back that provides good support. The soft fabric and faux leather materials used look premium with a stylish design and quality stitching.

The back massager comes with a wired remote that has a special pocket sowed onto the seat cushion to neatly store it. It gets its power from a 12V power adaptor that connects to a short wire with a socket at the end that comes from the seat. The power cord is two metres long which is long enough for most situations but if I wasn’t able to reach a power socket and I just used an extension cable.

The back massager also comes with a 12v cigarette lighter adaptor so you can use it in a car. This worked surprisingly well but I highly advise only using it while the vehicle is stopped and not while driving.

Features

Back Massager S-Shaped, Renpho Shiatsu Massage Chair with Heat, with wired remote control. Picture Renpho

The s-shaped back massager provides deep kneading and rolling on your back. The s-shaped portable back massager chair pad has a big surface area, resulting in a more thorough massage. It can massage knots and stiff muscles, bringing relaxation to the entire body and assisting in the elimination of weariness, tension, and muscular aches.

It has three rolling massage zones and a spot massage, with four soft gel deep kneading massage nodes providing soft rolling massage along the back spine to relieve muscle discomfort across the back.

There are three back massage zones: full/upper, middle, and lower. The Spot massage option allows you to focus on a specific area of the back for a relaxing massage. The device has three different massage intensity levels but if you need an even gentler massage you can place a towel or other clothing on the back massager.

To deliver a soothing massage to the hips and thighs, the seat can be independently programmed to vibrate. Back heating heats the back while relaxing stiff muscles throughout the back, lumbar, and shoulders. If desired, the Rolling massage and Seat vibration can be used individually. In addition, the massager's 15/20 minute intelligent timer and overheat prevention technology provide worry-free safety in the event that users forget to switch it off.

To create the ultimate comfort seat in the house, use this back massage seat cushion on a sofa, couch, recliner, office desk chair, or dining chair. The only chair that I found awkward was my office chair which has a back cushion that’s tied into the chair and is awkward to take on and off.

The inbuilt strapping helps to keep the back massager in place but I never found the need to use it.

Verdict

The Renpho Shiatsu massage chair is relatively inexpensive and offers a lot of great features in a compact and easy to store seat that can be used almost anywhere. It’s easy to use and works well for those who need to reduce muscle tension and relax a little. However, like any product of this nature, it isn’t a replacement for professional physiotherapy.

Renpho Back Massager S-Shaped, priced €83 at Amazon