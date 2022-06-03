Huawei Watch GT Runner keeps you on track

I’ve been testing the Huawei GT Runner for the last couple of months for a long-term review. While all of Huawei’s watches are capable of tracking a myriad of activities including running, the GT Runner excels in a few areas that make it more attractive for those who like to run for pleasure, leisure or even professionally.

Design and build

Huawei GT Runner in black. Picture: Huawei

One of the biggest features of the Watch GT Runner is its weight. Huawei has engineered a sleek watch that is light while still having a large display that’s easy to see in all conditions. The Watch GT 3 is hefty compared to the GT Runner and yet it has all of the same sensors and features with a few extra tweaks that runners will appreciate.

The Watch GT Runner uses lightweight materials to keep the weight of the wearable to a minimum. The watch case is made of durable polymer fibre that’s offset with a ceramic finish, and an aircraft-grade titanium-alloy crown that combines to create a sturdy, lightweight, and comfortable 38.5 g design. Even the silicone strap has been designed to be as thin and light as possible.

Huawei GT Runner uses an aircraft-grade titanium-alloy crown. Picture: Huawei

I love watches with large displays and the 46 mm GT runner features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The display can get super bright and is large enough to be able to see a lot of information from a convenient distance.

Around the back, is the newly upgraded heart rate module that includes eight photodiodes in a circular layout and two sets of light sources, combined with a curved glass lens for improved comfort and accuracy. The AI system has been improved to better filter out noise signals, enabling reliable heart-rate monitoring even during vigorous activity.

Huawei claims that the all-new TruSeen 5.0+ hardware upgrade improves heart-rate monitoring significantly, even during intensive interval training. With 97 per cent accuracy within 10 bpm, you’ll get dependable readings that rival those from a chest strap.

The GPS antenna is housed within the watch lug and concealed by composite fibre material. The novel floating antenna design saves weight and lessens interference while boosting connectivity and GPS performance.

Comfort and fit

Thanks to the sleek design and light weightiness of the GT Runner, I found it incredibly comfortable. I wore it for a solid six weeks only taking it off to charge it. During that time I used it on hikes, runs, swimming, kiteboarding and sorts of other activities. I found it great for sleep tracking and I never woke up feeling like I was wearing a watch all night.

The stock strap didn’t irritate my skin but it uses a standard lug fitting so you can replace it with a different style and material if you need or want to.

For runners

Huawei GT Runner grey with yellow and grey strap. Picture: Huawei

Huawei's AI Running Coach is part of the watch OS and is designed to assist beginner athletes to improve their running form by delivering training programmes with real-time feedback. It feels a little weird having your watch talking to you all the time while you run so it might be advisable to pair it with Bluetooth headphones.

The feedback is positive and consistent in providing information vocally such as running time, heart rate and if you should speed up or down to stay in pace with your chosen running plan.

While the audio feedback can feel a little over the top at times, as a novice runner the extra push and assistance does help and you can choose to turn it down or off completely if it becomes too much of a distraction. Having the audio feedback means you can focus on your running and not have to look at the watch if you don’t want to.

Huawei GT Runner with built-in mic and speaker for calls. Picture: Huawei

The GPS accuracy seems good based on the runs and trails I used it for. In particular, I appreciated the return function that will navigate you back to where you started if you get lost.

The Huawei Running Ability Index calculates scores based on a variety of factors such as historical running heart rate, pace, distance, and frequency. You’ll get a detailed evaluation of your present running abilities and how it stacks up against your objectives. Learn how to create personalised training regimens and consistently increase your running performance.

Smartwatch features

Huawei GT Runner is lightweight and comfortable. Picture: Huawei

The Watch GT Runner is also an excellent smartwatch. It features a built-in mic and speaker so you can use it for calls. It comes with a lot of apps but the new apps you can download from Huawei’s AppGallery are very limited. I counted just over 30 apps and most of them were not worth installing.

You can also choose which notifications you want to receive on the watch as well as control music playback, check the weather or use the calculator. While you can receive messages, you still can’t reply to them which is a pity.

Battery life

Huawei claims up to two weeks of battery life of typical usage with some features turned off and up to seven days with heavy usage. With most features enabled, I was easily able to get a full week and often more out of a single charge.

The watch comes with a wireless charger but it works with Qi-compatible chargers which is incredibly convenient and it will work with reverse wireless charging on most phones if you’re stuck for a quick top-up.

Verdict

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is lightweight, with a large display with an always-on option. It’s comfortable to wear for workouts and it offers lots of stellar features for those who love to run. While there are more dedicated running watches, the GT Runner offers the best balance of price versus performance I’ve seen in a smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT Runner €299 (RRP). Currently on sale for €209 expert.ie