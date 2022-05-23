JBL budget-friendly wireless earbuds are good all-rounders

No design awards but excellent sound quality, long battery life, and great ANC modes
JBL budget-friendly wireless earbuds are good all-rounders

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS. Pic: Noel Campion.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:06
Noel Campion

Like so many of the top audio brands, JBL has a broad range of true wireless earbuds and I’ve been testing its budget-friendly Tune 230 NC for the last few weeks.

Design

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS. Pic: Noel Campion
JBL Tune 230 NC TWS. Pic: Noel Campion

The Tune 230 NC won’t win any design awards and the black variant I received for this review doesn’t feature any distinguishing accents. However, the long stem design and removable silicone ear tip are a tried and tested form factor that provides excellent comfort with a good fit and never felt like they would fall out of my ears.

The case is rounded edges and is a little larger than an AirPods case. It has a USB-C port for charging but it doesn’t support wireless charging. The buds are easy to put and remove from the case with perfectly moulded slots.

The JBL logo is embossed on the front of the case just under the lid and there are three LED lights that indicate battery status.

Features and ANC modes

The Tune 230 NC come with lots of great features including IPX4 water and sweat resistance to protect them against light rain and sweat.

I bought my first pair of ANC headphones for travel and recently I got the opportunity to go on several long haul flights where good ANC headphones are a must. While I still prefer overhead cans for this, I was able to test several new in-ear headphones during these long flights. The Tune 230 NC have excellent active noise isolation and easily reduces the monotonous low bassy engine tones to a whisper.

Long battery life is a bonus. Pic: Noel Campion
Long battery life is a bonus. Pic: Noel Campion

Touch controls often work best on earbuds with long stems because you can hold the stem to place them in your ears without accidentally, triggering the touch controls. With tap gestures, you can toggle between ANC and Ambient sound modes. You can also control calls, playback and even summon the smart assistant of your choice. You can customise the controls to include volume control too but it’s not enabled by default.

The built-in support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 is good to see and there’s also support for the excellent JBL headphone app which provides battery status for the buds and case. The app allows for firmware updates and the ability to create custom EQ settings and pick from a selection of presets.

Battery performance

The Tune 230 NC provide stellar battery life with up to 10 hours from the buds with ANC off and an impressive eight hours with ANC off. The charging case will provide up to 40 hours or 30 hours in total with ANC enabled.

A quick 10 minutes of charge provides a couple of hours of playback and it takes up to two hours for a full charge.

Sound quality

JBL Tune 230 NC TWS. Pic: Noel Campion
JBL Tune 230 NC TWS. Pic: Noel Campion

Out of the box, the Tune 230 NCs sound great. They’ve got that distinctive JBL tuning that most people will enjoy but thanks to the EQ customisation options in the app you can tweak the sound to your liking. Overall sound quality is good and nicely balanced for a broad variety of genres. I also found them good for listening to podcasts and YouTube videos with no perceivable issues with lip-syncing.

The call quality is good and callers said they could hear me clearly without hearing the ambient sounds in the background.

Verdict

The JBL Tune 230 NC are good all-rounders with excellent sound quality, long battery life and one of the best ANC modes I’ve seen in true wireless buds in this price range. For the money, the 230 NC are easy to recommend.

JBL Tune 230 NC (available in four colours) Harvey Norman €59 (RRP €89)

More in this section

In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is seen displayed TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam
Technology Stock Twitter ‘committed’ to completing Elon Musk deal at agreed price
Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities
<p>EU law enforcement agency Europol said the plan was initiated by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and the EU Internet Referral Unit, and that authorities in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Spain and the UK were also involved.</p>

European authorities work with streaming service to delete extremist content

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices