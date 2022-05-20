European authorities work with streaming service to delete extremist content

Law enforcement authorities “detected and assisted the company to scour illegally uploaded jihadist, right-wing terrorist and violent extremist propaganda”, Europol said in a statement
European authorities work with streaming service to delete extremist content

EU law enforcement agency Europol said the plan was initiated by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and the EU Internet Referral Unit, and that authorities in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Spain and the UK were also involved.

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 11:46
Associated Press Reporter

Authorities in six countries across Europe have worked with music streaming service SoundCloud to detect and delete hundreds of files containing extremist propaganda.

EU law enforcement agency Europol said the plan was initiated by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office and the EU Internet Referral Unit, and that authorities in Denmark, Hungary, Portugal, Spain and the UK were also involved.

Law enforcement authorities “detected and assisted the company to scour illegally uploaded jihadist, right-wing terrorist and violent extremist propaganda”, Europol said in a statement.

Around 1,100 profiles and audio files deemed to be illegal were flagged to SoundCloud, which “deleted the reported files that were considered a breach of its terms and conditions”.

The content that was flagged included jihadist chants in several languages and audio promoting right-wing extremist groups.

Some of the material had already gathered several thousand hits, Europol said. It added that the action was part of an ongoing partnership between SoundCloud, Europol and law enforcement agencies.

German authorities said the files were flagged between May 5 and 13.

Read More

TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam

More in this section

Technology Stock Twitter ‘committed’ to completing Elon Musk deal at agreed price
Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities
Twitter Public Vs Private Explainer Elon Musk says Twitter must prove bot claims for deal to proceed
<p>TikTok's foray into games mirrors similar efforts made by major tech firms seeking to retain users.</p>

TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices