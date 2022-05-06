Excitrus 100W 20,800mAh power bank does it all

As smartphones have grown in size over the previous decade, so have their batteries. Higher capacities have been offset by newer, faster chargers. Ten years ago, a 5W charger was common, but nowadays, 15W is more common and some phones can charge up to 120W.

To meet the demands of the latest phones, power banks are also bigger with faster charging and greater versatility to charge a diversity of devices.

Design and features

Excitrus 100W 20800mAh power bank. Pic: Excitrus

The Excitrus 100W power bank has been designed to meet the demands of modern devices thanks to a massive 20,800mAh battery capacity, wireless charging, PD100W out/in and Apple MagSafe compatibility.

Externally, the Excitrus 100W power bank is big, 113 x 222 x 48mm (7.68 × 3.35 × 1.02 inches) and weighing in at 480g (16.93oz). This is massive by standard power bank standards but size does matter. You simply can’t make a small power bank with a large capacity — it has to be big.

The top and bottom of the unit are covered in a green fabric that not only looks good but also adds some grip. The edges are rounded which makes it comfortable to hold and easy to slip into a large pocket or small rucksack.

On the front, it features two USB-C ports (one 60W in/100W out, the other a 45W out only port) and an 18W USB-A port.

iPhone 12/13 users will be delighted to see support for Apple MagSafe. The magnets on the Excitrus 100W are strong which makes it quick and easy to find the charging sweet spot. I’ve used other MagSafe compatible power banks that didn’t have magnets as strong and it can cause issues with the iPhone sliding off, but that’s not the case here. As well as iPhone 12 and 13 AirPods 3 also feature MagSafe tech.

Excitrus 100W 20800mAh power bank. Pic: Excitrus

You can also charge non-apple devices wirelessly including watches, headphones and so on. Combining the wireless charging with the other three ports, you can safely charge up to four devices simultaneously.

Of course, the power bank is limited by its capacity, so you may not be able to fully charge all of your devices at once. I found it great for travelling especially when I want to pack light. I just bring a large 65W or larger PD charger, and all my charging cables and then just use the Excitrus 100W as my charging hub.

Charging performance

Excitrus 100W 20800mAh power bank. Pic: Excitrus

In particular, two things impressed me the most about the Excitrus 100W. Firstly, the claimed charging times and features. I was able to charge everything including my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, headphones, Apple Watch and all other Android devices.

Using an in-line power meter I was able to see that the power bank was able to deliver up to 100W to my MacBook. The second thing that impressed me was how well it managed heat dissipation. During heavy 100W charging, the power bank got hot but nowhere near as hot as other similar power banks I’ve tested.

Excitrus 100W power bank tech specs

Excitrus 100W 20800mAh power bank. Pic: Excitrus

10W MagSafe compatible wireless charging for smartphones and other wireless devices 100W Power Delivery (PD) USB-C output delivers fast charging for MacBooks and laptops Wireless charging, 2 x USB-C and USB-A ports allow for four devices to be charged simultaneously.

65W PD fast charging USB-C input, recharge 0-70 charge in just one hour.

20,800mAh heavy duty Li-ion battery.

Dirt and water-repellent fabric coating.

Low Power Device charging mode for devices such as Apple Watch and wireless earbuds.

8 level safety protection for devices.

Comes with a 5A USB-C to USB-C cable.

Verdict

The Excitrus 100W power bank is a powerful charger with a large battery, versatile port selection and wireless charging options. iPhone 12/13 users will welcome MagSafe compatibility but you don’t need an iPhone to fully appreciate all this power bank has to offer.

Excitrus 100W power bank ($99/€95) Excitrus