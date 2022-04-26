‘Dangerous’ or ‘free speech champion’? Twitter reacts to Musk takeover

Politicians, celebrities, actors and even a ‘cat’ were among those to have reacted on Twitter to Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the platform.

The Tesla CEO – the world’s wealthiest person – has agreed to buy the social media site for around $44bn (€52.3bn).

The move has divided users, including US senator Elizabeth Warren, who described the deal as “dangerous for democracy”.

This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted on Tuesday morning: “Free speech cannot mean a free pass for hatred.

Social media companies must do more, not less, to protect their communities. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 26, 2022

However, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a human rights activist and founder of the AHA Foundation, which works to liberate women and girls from cultural practices that violate their human rights, welcomed Musk’s purchase.

Elon Musk now owns Twitter. It is a great day for Free Speech.

Let’s celebrate 🎉 — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) April 25, 2022

Many said they will quit Twitter, including The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil.

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Not everyone was convinced people will stay away for long, however.

To everyone saying they’ll leave Twitter if Elon Musk owns it, I’m 98.9% certain you won’t. Bearing in mind that not posting for a week or two doesn’t really count as ‘leaving’. — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 25, 2022

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Musk himself wrote on the day his purchase was announced: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means”.

He later shared a quote of his which outlined his aim to unlock the platform’s “tremendous potential” along with the caption “Yesss!!!”

Not every reaction was quite so serious, though, with the unverified Larry the Cat account posting: “Not sure what Elon Musk has spent $44bn on; I’ve owned Twitter since the day I joined.”

Not sure what Elon Musk has spent bn on; I’ve owned Twitter since the day I joined. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 25, 2022

Twitter said the deal is expected to close this year and is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and regulators.