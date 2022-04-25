Twitter ‘in talks with Musk to buy platform’

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk Mr Musk said he he has lined up 46.5 billion dollars (£36.2 billion) in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal (Susan Walsh/AP)
Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 09:54
Associated Press reporters

Twitter’s board and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times has reported.

Mr Musk said last week that he has lined up $46.5bn in financing to buy Twitter, putting pressure on the company’s board to negotiate a deal.

The Times, citing people with knowledge of the situation whom it did not identify, said the two sides were discussing details including a timeline and fees if an agreement was signed but then fell apart. The sources said the situation was fluid and fast-moving.

Twitter’s board adopted a ‘poison pill’ defence but decided to renegotiate after Elon Musk updated his proposal (Matt Rourke/AP)

Twitter had enacted an anti-takeover measure known as a poison pill which could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive. But the board decided to negotiate after Mr Musk updated his proposal to show he had secured financing, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the negotiations were under way.

On April 14, Mr Musk announced an offer to buy the social media platform for $54.20 per share, or about $43bn, but did not say at the time how he would finance the acquisition.

Last week, he said in documents filed with US securities regulators that the money would come from Morgan Stanley and other banks, some of it secured by his huge stake in the electric car maker.

Twitter has not commented.

Elon Musk said he wants to buy Twitter because he does not feel it is living up to its potential as a platform for free speech (Patrick Pleul/Pool/AP)

Mr Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he does not feel it is living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

In recent weeks, he has voiced a number of proposed changes for the company, from relaxing its content restrictions – such as the rules that suspended former President Donald Trump’s account – to ridding the platform of its problems with fake and automated accounts.

Mr Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a near $279bn fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock – he owns about 17% of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than $1 trillion – and SpaceX, his privately held space company. It is unclear how much cash he has.

<p>Google logo (Yui Mok/PA)</p>

EU cracks down on social media giants over online hate speech and harmful content

